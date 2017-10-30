Champions League round 4: Tough games for Chelsea and Manchester City

European action returns this week with a number of mouthwatering Champions League ties to be played on Tuesday and Wednesday.
At the halfway point of the group stages, the pools are starting to take shape and the next round of fixtures will play a big role in deciding who eventually qualifies for the knockout stages.
Billions of pounds of bets have been wagered on the Champions League over the years
Arguably the tie of the round sees English champions Chelsea travel to Italy to take on Serie A powerhouses Roma.
The sides were inseparable in the reverse fixture at Stamford Bridge, with an entertaining 3-3 draw in West London.
Another English side heading to Italy is Manchester City, who face a tricky clash against high-flying Napoli in San Paolo.
Pep Guardiola’s men have wiped the floor with all-comers so far this season and look like a side capable of winning major silverware, both domestically and on the continent.
Sane has already netted six Premier League goals this season, including one in the 3-2 win over West Bromwich Albion on Saturday.
Tottenham Hotspur will hope to break a two-game losing period on Wednesday also, but Mauricio Pochettino’s men will need to be at their best to get anything out of their home game against Real Madrid.
Spurs put in an impressive performance in the reverse fixture in Spain, drawing 1-1 with the current European champions at the Santiago Bernabeu.
With Harry Kane struggling for fitness after a hamstring strain, Tottenham may opt to play Fernando Llorente against Madrid, with the veteran Spaniard starting in his homeland earlier in October.
With lots of action to come, the winners of their respective fixtures in midweek will give themselves a fighting chance of still participating in European football’s top tournament in the new year.