Celtic manager Rodgers hails his history Bhoys

Glasgow (AFP) – Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers hailed his players’ “incredible achievement” as they equalled the club’s own 100-year-old British record of 62 domestic matches unbeaten.
The Bhoys matched the run set by Willie Maley’s Celtic side between 1915 and 1917 with a 1-1 draw at home to Kilmarnock on Saturday.
It is just the latest piece of history for Rodgers and his Celtic side after he led the Glasgow giants to a number of records in his first season in charge.
Under his tutelage Celtic became the first Scottish Premiership club to go unbeaten through a 38-game league season, setting new points, goals scored and games won records along the way.
However, the modest manager insisted any praise for the achievements belonged to the players.
“I think the players deserve all the credit they get for it,” said the 44-year-old Northern Irishman.
“It’s equalling a 100-year record and to achieve that over the course of 62 games is remarkable.
“Not only that but to have won 55 of them and drawn seven is an absolutely incredible achievement by the players.
“It’s so difficult to achieve and the record has been in place for 100 years.
“They’ve made that jump and it’s a great testament to their work over the last 17 months. They get a chance next week to go out on their own and get to 63.
“Whatever happens in their time here their names will now go into the record books.”
Celtic’s previous record run ended on April 21, 1917 after a 2-0 defeat by Kilmarnock and they threatened to spoil the party again.
With Tuesday’s Champions League match against Bayern Munich looming on the horizon, Rodgers rested several stars and his new-look side took a 43rd-minute lead through Leigh Griffiths.
However, Kilmarnock showed more purpose in the second half and Jordan Jones fired home a 60th-minute equaliser.
The draw cuts Celtic’s lead at the top of the Premiership to one point following second-placed Aberdeen’s 2-1 win over Ross County.
– ‘It’s a hard shift’ –
Rivals Rangers moved up to third as they began life after Pedro Caixinha with a 3-1 win away to Hearts.
“It was a frustrating game for us,” the Celtic manager admitted.
“The players gave absolutely everything but we just lacked that final bit of quality and pass in the final third.
“We had plenty of chances and opportunities but couldn’t quite do it and we got punished in the second half.”
The result means former West Bromwich Albion manager Steve Clarke has started his spell as Kilmarnock boss with back-to-back draws against both Old Firm sides after their midweek 1-1 draw with Rangers.
But Clarke, whose side are joint bottom with Dundee, claimed he had targeted more from the games.
“It’s probably a little bit less than I hoped for to be honest. I thought we could win one of them,” said Clarke.
“It’s been good but the players have got to take all the credit, not me.
“They’re the ones who go on the pitch. All I’ve introduced is one or two simple little principles and some organisation.
“It’s a hard shift to come here but when you’ve got an honest bunch of players, which I think I’ve been lucky enough to inherit, then you’ve always got a chance.”