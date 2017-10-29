Bayern draw holders Dortmund in German Cup

Berlin (AFP) – Bayern Munich have been handed another tough German Cup tie after being pitted against Borussia Dortmund in the third-round draw on Sunday.
Having beaten fellow Bundesliga giants RB Leipzig 5-4 away on penalties when their second-round tie finished 1-1 after extra-time on Wednesday, Bayern have drawn Dortmund in a repeat of last season’s semi-final.
Bayern face Dortmund away on Saturday in a mouth-watering league clash after the Bavarians knocked Borussia off the top of the Bundesliga this weekend with a 2-0 home win against Leipzig when Dortmund crashed 4-2 at Hanover 96.
Dortmund, the German Cup holders, beat Bayern 3-2 at Munich’s Allianz Arena in last season’s semi-finals on their way to winning the title with a 2-1 victory against Eintracht Frankfurt in May’s final.
Bayern will host Dortmund in the cup clash at the Allianz Arena on either December 19 or 20 in a repeat of the 2012, 2014 and 2016 finals.
Dortmund trounced Bayern 5-2 in 2012 before the Bavarians gained revenge with a 2-0 victory in 2014, also winning two years later when the final was decided by penalties after a goalless draw.
The draw has also thrown up four other all-Bundesliga clashes in the third round with Mainz v Stuttgart, Werder Bremen v Freiburg, Borussia Moenchengladbach v Bayer Leverkusen and Schalke v Cologne.
German Cup – third-round fixtures
Mainz v VfB Stuttgart, Nuremberg v VfL Wolfsburg, Bayern Munich v Borussia Dortmund, Heidenheim v Eintracht Frankfurt, Werder Bremen v Freiburg, Borussia Moenchengladbach v Bayer Leverkusen, Paderborn v Ingolstadt 04, Schalke v Cologne.