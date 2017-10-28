Where to find Birmingham vs. Aston Villa on US TV and streaming

If you’re trying to find out how you can watch Birmingham vs. Aston Villa in the Championship, you’ve come to the right place.
The Birmingham derby returns on Sunday with City taking on Villa in the early kickoff. No matter the gap in the league table between these two clubs, it’s all about bragging rights.
Here are all of the details of where you can watch it on television and via legal streaming:
Who: Birmingham vs. Aston Villa
What: Championship, gameweek 14
When: Game kicks off at 8am ET / 5am PT; Sunday, October 29, 2017
Where: Live on ESPN3 and Sling Orange (free 7-day trial)
With Sling Orange, you can watch Birmingham vs. Aston Villa and tons of other Championship games with a free 7-day trial. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your Windows 7 & higher, Apple computers (Lion 10.7 & higher), Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Amazon Fire tablet (running Android 4.4.2+), Roku, Android TV, ZTE, Channel Master, Apple iOS 8 (& higher) phones & tablets, Android 4.0.3 (and higher) phones & tablets or Xbox One.
