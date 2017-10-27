Home
Most-watched soccer games on US TV for October 13-22, 2017

Most-watched soccer games on US TV for October 13-22, 2017

October 27, 2017 TV Ratings No Comments

The LigaMX Super Clásico match between Club América and Chivas de Guadalajara was unsurprisingly the most-watched soccer match in the United States over the last two weeks. The game drew 1.92 million viewers on Univision and Univision Deportes, equaling the total viewership from the same matchup in the 2016 Apertura one year ago, but down 21% from the two clubs’ meeting in February 2017.

Chivas de Guadalajara was also involved in the other match to draw an audience larger than 1 million viewers as they took on Monarcas Morelia. Chivas have now been involved in four of the top five most-viewed Liga MX matches in the 2017 Apertura.

The National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL) concluded on October 14 with Portland Thorns defeating North Carolina Courage 1-0 in the final. The game was watched by 147,000 viewers on Lifetime, down 18% from the 2016 Final on FOX Sports 1. However, the league finished the 2017 season averaging 96,080 viewers through 25 broadcasts on Lifetime, up from 88,500 viewers and 6 broadcasts on FOX Sports 1 in 2016.

Last but not least, ESPN2 aired a whiparound show for the final round of the Major League Soccer season, which when compared to normal MLS broadcasts on ESPN networks ranks as the second-least watched broadcast of the previous two MLS seasons ahead of the August 13 matchup between Los Angeles Galaxy and New York City FC that drew 73,000 viewers on ESPN2.

Here are the most-watched soccer games on US TV for October 13-22, 2017:

Rank Date Competition Teams TV1 TV2 Total
1 10/18/17 Liga MX América / Chivas Univision; 1218000 UDN; 702000 1,920,000
2 10/14/17 Liga MX Chivas / Morelia Univision; 674000 UDN; 407000 1,081,000
3 10/14/17 Liga MX Cruz Azul / América Univision; 576000 UDN; 386000 962,000
4 10/21/17 Liga MX América / Necaxa Univision; 604000 UDN; 329000 933,000
5 10/22/17 Premier League Spurs / Liverpool NBCSN; 525000 Telemundo; 237000 762,000
6 10/14/17 Premier League Watford / Arsenal NBC; 668000 Unvso; 39000 707,000
7 10/15/17 Premier League Southampton / Newcastle NBCSN; 391000 Telemundo; 174000 565,000
8 10/22/17 Liga MX Pumas / Monterrey Univision; 451000 UDN; 113000 564,000
9 10/21/17 Premier League Southampton / West Brom NBC; 546000 —; — 546,000
10 10/14/17 Liga MX León / Tigres Univision; 201000 UDN; 284000 485,000
11 10/21/17 Premier League Huddersfield / Man Utd NBCSN; 467000 —; — 467,000
12 10/14/17 Premier League Liverpool / Man Utd NBCSN; 391000 Unvso; 25000 416,000
13 10/14/17 Premier League Crystal Palace / Chelsea NBCSN; 393000 —; — 393,000
14 10/18/17 Liga MX Pachuca / Toluca —; — UDN; 354000 354,000
15 10/22/17 Premier League Everton / Arsenal NBCSN; 347000 —; — 347,000
16 10/22/17 Liga MX Veracruz / Chivas —; — UDN; 322000 322,000
17 10/21/17 Premier League Chelsea / Watford NBCSN; 238000 Unvso; 43000 281,000
18 10/20/17 Liga MX Morelia / León —; — UDN; 256000 256,000
19 10/21/17 Liga MX Lobos / Cruz Azul —; — UDN; 248000 248,000
20 10/17/17 UEFA CL Group Stage Real Madrid / Spurs —; — FOXD; 246000 246,000
21 10/20/17 Liga MX Atlas / Tijuana —; — UDN; 246000 246,000
22 10/13/17 Liga MX Tijuana / Veracruz —; — UDN; 212000 212,000
23 10/15/17 Premier League Brighton / Everton NBCSN; 199000 —; — 199,000
24 10/17/17 Liga MX Pumas / León —; — UDN; 183000 183,000
25 10/15/17 Liga MX Santos / Atlas —; — UDN; 173000 173,000
26 10/13/17 Liga MX Puebla / Querétaro —; — UDN; 167000 167,000
27 10/14/17 NWSL Courage / Thorns Lifetime; 147000 —; — 147,000
28 10/22/17 MLS MLS / Whiparound ESPN2; 126000 —; — 126,000
29 10/11/17 Liga MX Toluca / Lobos —; — UDN; 107000 107,000
30 10/17/17 Liga MX Lobos / Tijuana —; — UDN; 104000 104,000
31 10/21/17 Liga MX Pachuca / Puebla —; — UDN; 83000 83,000
32 10/21/17 Bundesliga Hamburg / Bayern —; — UDN; 52000 52,000
33 10/21/17 Premier League Man City / Burnley —; — Unvso; 50000 50,000
34 10/14/17 Premier League Burnley / West Ham —; — Unvso; 31000 31,000
35 10/20/17 Premier League West Ham / Brighton —; — Unvso; 29000 29,000
36 10/14/17 Bundesliga Dortmund / Leipzig —; — UDN; 22000 22,000
37 10/20/17 Bundesliga Schalke / Mainz —; — UDN; 22000 22,000
38 10/21/17 Bundesliga Leipzig / Stuttgart —; — UDN; 19000 19,000
39 10/14/17 Bundesliga Hannover / Frankfurt —; — UDN; 12000 12,000
40 10/13/17 Bundesliga Stuttgart / Köln —; — UDN; 9000 9,000

SEE MORE: Access our archives of US TV ratings for soccer.

HT ShowBuzz Daily and @thegoalkeeper

About The Author

Collin Werner

Leave a Reply