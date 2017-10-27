The LigaMX Super Clásico match between Club América and Chivas de Guadalajara was unsurprisingly the most-watched soccer match in the United States over the last two weeks. The game drew 1.92 million viewers on Univision and Univision Deportes, equaling the total viewership from the same matchup in the 2016 Apertura one year ago, but down 21% from the two clubs’ meeting in February 2017.
Chivas de Guadalajara was also involved in the other match to draw an audience larger than 1 million viewers as they took on Monarcas Morelia. Chivas have now been involved in four of the top five most-viewed Liga MX matches in the 2017 Apertura.
The National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL) concluded on October 14 with Portland Thorns defeating North Carolina Courage 1-0 in the final. The game was watched by 147,000 viewers on Lifetime, down 18% from the 2016 Final on FOX Sports 1. However, the league finished the 2017 season averaging 96,080 viewers through 25 broadcasts on Lifetime, up from 88,500 viewers and 6 broadcasts on FOX Sports 1 in 2016.
Last but not least, ESPN2 aired a whiparound show for the final round of the Major League Soccer season, which when compared to normal MLS broadcasts on ESPN networks ranks as the second-least watched broadcast of the previous two MLS seasons ahead of the August 13 matchup between Los Angeles Galaxy and New York City FC that drew 73,000 viewers on ESPN2.
Here are the most-watched soccer games on US TV for October 13-22, 2017:
|Rank
|Date
|Competition
|Teams
|TV1
|TV2
|Total
|1
|10/18/17
|Liga MX
|América / Chivas
|Univision; 1218000
|UDN; 702000
|1,920,000
|2
|10/14/17
|Liga MX
|Chivas / Morelia
|Univision; 674000
|UDN; 407000
|1,081,000
|3
|10/14/17
|Liga MX
|Cruz Azul / América
|Univision; 576000
|UDN; 386000
|962,000
|4
|10/21/17
|Liga MX
|América / Necaxa
|Univision; 604000
|UDN; 329000
|933,000
|5
|10/22/17
|Premier League
|Spurs / Liverpool
|NBCSN; 525000
|Telemundo; 237000
|762,000
|6
|10/14/17
|Premier League
|Watford / Arsenal
|NBC; 668000
|Unvso; 39000
|707,000
|7
|10/15/17
|Premier League
|Southampton / Newcastle
|NBCSN; 391000
|Telemundo; 174000
|565,000
|8
|10/22/17
|Liga MX
|Pumas / Monterrey
|Univision; 451000
|UDN; 113000
|564,000
|9
|10/21/17
|Premier League
|Southampton / West Brom
|NBC; 546000
|—; —
|546,000
|10
|10/14/17
|Liga MX
|León / Tigres
|Univision; 201000
|UDN; 284000
|485,000
|11
|10/21/17
|Premier League
|Huddersfield / Man Utd
|NBCSN; 467000
|—; —
|467,000
|12
|10/14/17
|Premier League
|Liverpool / Man Utd
|NBCSN; 391000
|Unvso; 25000
|416,000
|13
|10/14/17
|Premier League
|Crystal Palace / Chelsea
|NBCSN; 393000
|—; —
|393,000
|14
|10/18/17
|Liga MX
|Pachuca / Toluca
|—; —
|UDN; 354000
|354,000
|15
|10/22/17
|Premier League
|Everton / Arsenal
|NBCSN; 347000
|—; —
|347,000
|16
|10/22/17
|Liga MX
|Veracruz / Chivas
|—; —
|UDN; 322000
|322,000
|17
|10/21/17
|Premier League
|Chelsea / Watford
|NBCSN; 238000
|Unvso; 43000
|281,000
|18
|10/20/17
|Liga MX
|Morelia / León
|—; —
|UDN; 256000
|256,000
|19
|10/21/17
|Liga MX
|Lobos / Cruz Azul
|—; —
|UDN; 248000
|248,000
|20
|10/17/17
|UEFA CL Group Stage
|Real Madrid / Spurs
|—; —
|FOXD; 246000
|246,000
|21
|10/20/17
|Liga MX
|Atlas / Tijuana
|—; —
|UDN; 246000
|246,000
|22
|10/13/17
|Liga MX
|Tijuana / Veracruz
|—; —
|UDN; 212000
|212,000
|23
|10/15/17
|Premier League
|Brighton / Everton
|NBCSN; 199000
|—; —
|199,000
|24
|10/17/17
|Liga MX
|Pumas / León
|—; —
|UDN; 183000
|183,000
|25
|10/15/17
|Liga MX
|Santos / Atlas
|—; —
|UDN; 173000
|173,000
|26
|10/13/17
|Liga MX
|Puebla / Querétaro
|—; —
|UDN; 167000
|167,000
|27
|10/14/17
|NWSL
|Courage / Thorns
|Lifetime; 147000
|—; —
|147,000
|28
|10/22/17
|MLS
|MLS / Whiparound
|ESPN2; 126000
|—; —
|126,000
|29
|10/11/17
|Liga MX
|Toluca / Lobos
|—; —
|UDN; 107000
|107,000
|30
|10/17/17
|Liga MX
|Lobos / Tijuana
|—; —
|UDN; 104000
|104,000
|31
|10/21/17
|Liga MX
|Pachuca / Puebla
|—; —
|UDN; 83000
|83,000
|32
|10/21/17
|Bundesliga
|Hamburg / Bayern
|—; —
|UDN; 52000
|52,000
|33
|10/21/17
|Premier League
|Man City / Burnley
|—; —
|Unvso; 50000
|50,000
|34
|10/14/17
|Premier League
|Burnley / West Ham
|—; —
|Unvso; 31000
|31,000
|35
|10/20/17
|Premier League
|West Ham / Brighton
|—; —
|Unvso; 29000
|29,000
|36
|10/14/17
|Bundesliga
|Dortmund / Leipzig
|—; —
|UDN; 22000
|22,000
|37
|10/20/17
|Bundesliga
|Schalke / Mainz
|—; —
|UDN; 22000
|22,000
|38
|10/21/17
|Bundesliga
|Leipzig / Stuttgart
|—; —
|UDN; 19000
|19,000
|39
|10/14/17
|Bundesliga
|Hannover / Frankfurt
|—; —
|UDN; 12000
|12,000
|40
|10/13/17
|Bundesliga
|Stuttgart / Köln
|—; —
|UDN; 9000
|9,000
SEE MORE: Access our archives of US TV ratings for soccer.
HT ShowBuzz Daily and @thegoalkeeper