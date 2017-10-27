Where to find Milan vs. Juventus on US TV and streaming

If you’re trying to find out how you can watch Milan vs. Juventus in Serie A, you’ve come to the right place.
Juventus desperately needs to close the gap near the top of the table so they can make sure they don’t fall further behind. Currently in third place as of writing, they play eighth-placed AC Milan at San Siro.
Here are all of the details of where you can watch it on television and via legal streaming:
Who: Milan vs. Juventus
What: Serie A, gameweek 11
When: Game kicks off at Noon ET / 9am PT; Saturday, October 28, 2017
Where: Live on beIN SPORTS, Sling World Sports and fubo Premier (7-day free trial)
With fubo Premier, you can watch Milan vs. Juventus and tons of soccer games with a 7-day trial. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, Apple TV or hook it up to your TV with Google Chromecast.
Now with fubo Premier, you can stream NBCSN, FS1, FS2 as well as beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS Connect, NBC (in select cities), CNBC, USA, FOX (in select cities), FOX Soccer Plus, FOX Deportes, FOX Sports Net, Telemundo, Univision, Univision Deportes, UniMas, One World Sports, CBS, CSN and YES.
Plus fubo Premier, the legal streaming service, also streams Premier League, La Liga, Liga MX, World Cup 18/22/26, Women’s World Cup 2019, MLS, UEFA Champions League, Europa League, FA Cup, Primeira Liga, Ligue Un, League Cup, Championship, CONMEBOL World Cup qualifiers, NASL, CONCACAF Champions League, Bundesliga, select USMNT games, select USWNT games, select Mexico games, select England games and Euro 2020 qualifiers.
Here are the steps to take to watch the Milan vs. Juventus game with your free fuboTV trial:
1. Click on this link for the fuboTV 7-day trial.
2. Click on the red ‘Start for free’ button (see screengrab below)
3. On the login page, enter your e-mail address to sign up (or you can use your Facebook or Google logins) (see screengrab below)
4. After entering your login details and signing up for the free trial, you’ll be taken to the fuboTV main screen (see screengrab below)
5. From here, you can either scroll down the page to see the TV listings which include the Milan vs. Juventus game (see screengrab below)
6. Or you can click on the ‘Guide’ button at the top to see all of the channels available to you, which will include beIN SPORTS featuring Milan vs. Juventus (see screengrab below)