EPL commentator assignments on NBC Sports, Gameweek 10

NBC Sports Group’s Premier League coverage this weekend is highlighted by a clash of two title contenders, as second-place Manchester United host third-place Tottenham this Saturday, October 28, at 7:30 a.m. ET on NBCSN and Universo. Coverage also includes two matches on NBC, as fourth-place Chelsea visit Bournemouth this Saturday at 12:30 p.m. ET (also available on Universo), and Leicester City host Everton this Sunday, October 29, at Noon ET (also available on Telemundo).
The Red Devils look to bounce back from their first Premier League loss of the season, as they were defeated by newly promoted Huddersfield Town 2-1 on Saturday. Tottenham, who are level on points with Manchester United, come off a 4-1 win over Liverpool. Premier League leading scorer Harry Kane (8 goals) scored two goals in the match, the first coming in the fourth minute.
Saturday at 10 a.m. ET, NBCSN presents first-place Manchester City visiting West Bromwich Albion, with Liverpool v. Huddersfield Town on CNBC. City and their leading scorer Sergio Aguero (7 goals, tied for second-most in PL) come off a 3-0 win over Burnley, their seventh consecutive Premier League victory.
Also Saturday at 10 a.m. ET, NBC Sports Gold’s “Premier League Pass” presents three matches: Arsenal v. Swansea City, Crystal Palace v. West Ham United, and Watford v. Stoke City. Arsenal come off a 5-2 win at Everton, including goals from Alexis Sanchez and Mesut Ozil.
“Premier League Pass” will feature more than 1,000 hours of additional non-match content throughout the season. Fans can purchase by visiting NBCSportsGold.com for the 2017-18 season of “Premier League Pass,” priced at $49.99.
NBC’s first of two matches this weekend will feature Bournemouth v. Chelsea Saturday at 12:30 p.m. ET. Reigning champions Chelsea recently defeated Watford 4-2, highlighted by two goals from Michy Batshuayi – his first two of the Premier League season.
NBC Sports Group’s lead Premier League play-by-play commentator Arlo White calls the match, joined by analyst Graeme Le Saux at Vitality Stadium. Immediately following the match, NBC presents a live Goal Zone at 2:30 p.m. ET. Rebecca Lowe hosts Goal Zone and Premier League Live, joined by former Jamaican National Team player Robbie Earle and former Premier League footballer Robbie Mustoe.
Coverage on Sunday, October 29, begins at 8:30 a.m. ET with Premier League Live on NBCSN, followed by Brighton & Hove Albion v. Southampton at 9:30 a.m. ET. Sunday at Noon ET, NBC hosts coverage of Leicester City v. Everton. Both teams are expected to play under interim managers, as Leicester City are currently led by Michael Appleton following the firing of Craig Shakespeare, while David Unsworth is currently in charge of Everton after the Toffees fired Ronald Koeman on Monday.
White calls Leicester City v. Everton joined by Le Saux at King Power Stadium.
Live match coverage wraps up this Monday, October 30, with Premier League Live at 3 p.m. ET on NBCSN followed by Burnley v. Newcastle at 4 p.m. ET.
Here’s the schedule of soccer commentators for this weekend’s Premier League matches (all times Eastern):
Saturday, October 28
Manchester United vs. Spurs, 7:30am, NBCSN, Universo, Sling Blue, DIRECTV NOW and fubo Premier — Peter Drury and Jim Beglin
West Brom vs. Man City, 10am, NBCSN, Sling Blue, DIRECTV NOW and fubo Premier — Jim Proudfoot and Matt Holland
Liverpool vs. Huddersfield, 10am, CNBC, DIRECTV NOW, Sling Blue and fuboTV — David Stowell and Keith Andrews
Crystal Palace vs. West Ham, 10am, Universo and fuboTV — Gary Taphouse and Tony Gale
Arsenal vs. Swansea, 10am, Premier League Pass — Jonathan Beck and Garry Birtles
Watford vs. Stoke, 10am, Premier League Pass — Tony Jones and Iain Dowie
Bournemouth vs. Chelsea, 12:30pm, NBC, Universo, Sling Blue, DIRECTV NOW and fubo Premier — Arlo White and Graeme Le Saux
Sunday, October 29
Brighton vs. Southampton, 9:30am, NBCSN, Sling Blue, DIRECTV NOW and fubo Premier — Jon Champion and Andy Townsend
Leicester vs. Everton, Noon, NBC, Telemundo, Sling Blue, DIRECTV NOW and fubo Premier — Arlo White and Graeme Le Saux
Monday, October 30
Burnley vs. Newcastle, 4pm, NBCSN, Sling Blue, DIRECTV NOW and fubo Premier — Martin Tyler and Danny Higginbotham