Where to find Spurs vs. West Ham League Cup on US TV and streaming

If you’re trying to find out how you can watch Spurs vs. West Ham in the League Cup, you’ve come to the right place.
Wednesday’s London derby between Spurs and West Ham United will be played at Wembley and streamed live around the world to soccer fans, including the United States. The details of when and where you can watch the game are below.
Here are all of the details of where you can watch it on television and via legal streaming:
Who: Spurs vs. West Ham
What: League Cup, 4th Round
When: Game kicks off at 2:45pm ET / 11:45am PT; Wednesday, October 25, 2017
Where: Live on ESPN3 and Sling Orange (7-day free trial)
With Sling Orange, you can watch Spurs vs. West Ham and tons of other League Cup games with a free 7-day trial. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your Windows 7 & higher, Apple computers (Lion 10.7 & higher), Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Amazon Fire tablet (running Android 4.4.2+), Roku, Android TV, ZTE, Channel Master, Apple iOS 8 (& higher) phones & tablets, Android 4.0.3 (and higher) phones & tablets or Xbox One.
Plus Sling Orange, the legal streaming service, also streams MLS, Championship, Euro 2020, select USMNT and USWNT games, International Champions Cup, World Cup qualifiers, Euro 2020 qualifying games, DFB Pokal, select friendlies and more.
The Sling Orange app is available for Windows 7 & higher, Apple computers (Lion 10.7 & higher), Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Amazon Fire tablet (running Android 4.4.2+), Roku, Android TV, ZTE, Channel Master, Apple iOS 8 (& higher) phones & tablets, Android 4.0.3 (and higher) phones & tablets, Xbox One.
SEE MORE: Schedule of League Cup games on US TV and streaming