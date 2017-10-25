Where to find Fuenlabrada vs. Real Madrid Copa del Rey on US TV and streaming

If you’re trying to find out how you can watch Fuenlabrada vs. Real Madrid in the Copa del Rey, you’ve come to the right place.
For soccer fans in the United States, the game will be shown live on beIN SPORTS and beIN SPORTS en Espanol, which can be streamed with a free 7-day trial to fuboTV. More details are below.
Here are all of the details of where you can watch it on television and via legal streaming:
Who: Fuenlabrada vs. Real Madrid
What: Copa del Rey, round of 32, 1st leg
When: Game kicks off at 3:30pm ET / 12:30pm PT; Thursday, October 26, 2017
Where: Live on beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español and fubo Premier (7-day free trial)
With fubo Premier, you can watch Fuenlabrada vs. Real Madrid and tons of soccer games with a 7-day trial. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, Apple TV or hook it up to your TV with Google Chromecast.
Here are the steps to take to watch the Fuenlabrada vs. Real Madrid game with your free fuboTV trial:
