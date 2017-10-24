Where to find RB Leipzig vs. Bayern Munich DFB Pokal on US TV and streaming

If you’re trying to find out how you can watch RB Leipzig vs. Bayern Munich in the German Cup, you’ve come to the right place.
Bayern Munich and RB Leipzig, in second and third place in the Bundesliga table respectively, face off against each other in the DFB Pokal (also known as the German Cup) on Wednesday in what should be an entertaining game. For soccer fans in the United States, the game will be televised in the United States.
Here are all of the details of where you can watch it on television and via legal streaming:
Who: RB Leipzig vs. Bayern Munich
What: DFB Pokal (German Cup), second round
When: Game kicks off at 2:45pm ET / 11:45am PT; Wednesday, October 25, 2017
Where: Live on ESPN Deportes, ESPN3 and Sling Orange (free 7-day trial)
With Sling Orange, you can watch RB Leipzig vs. Bayern Munich and tons of other German Cup games with a free 7-day trial. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your Windows 7 & higher, Apple computers (Lion 10.7 & higher), Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Amazon Fire tablet (running Android 4.4.2+), Roku, Android TV, ZTE, Channel Master, Apple iOS 8 (& higher) phones & tablets, Android 4.0.3 (and higher) phones & tablets or Xbox One.
Plus Sling Orange, the legal streaming service, also streams MLS, Championship, Euro 2020, select USMNT and USWNT games, International Champions Cup, World Cup qualifiers, Euro 2020 qualifying games, select friendlies and more.
SEE MORE: Schedule of Bundesliga games on US TV and streaming