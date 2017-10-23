Schedule of League Cup games on US TV and streaming for October 24-25

All eight fourth round League Cup games will be streamed live to soccer fans in the United States on Tuesday and Wednesday.
The games will feature several several enticing ties including Chelsea against Everton in a match where both teams have come under a lot of scrutiny as of late, as well as Spurs against West Ham in the local London derby. Plus, Manchester United, Arsenal, Manchester City, Leeds United, Wolves and other teams will be in action.
All kickoffs listed below are in the Eastern United States time zone:
Tuesday, October 24
Arsenal vs. Norwich (Fourth Round), 2:45pm, ESPN3 and Sling Orange (free 7-day trial)
Bournemouth vs. Middlesbrough (Fourth Round), 2:45pm, ESPN3 and Sling Orange (free 7-day trial)
Bristol City vs. Crystal Palace (Fourth Round), 2:45pm, ESPN3 and Sling Orange (free 7-day trial)
Leicester vs. Leeds (Fourth Round), 2:45pm, ESPN3 and Sling Orange (free 7-day trial)
Swansea vs Manchester United (Fourth Round), 2:45pm, ESPN3 and Sling Orange (7-day free trial)
Manchester City vs. Wolves (Fourth Round), 2:45pm, ESPN3 and Sling Orange (free 7-day trial)
Wednesday, October 25
Chelsea vs. Everton (Fourth Round), 2:45pm, ESPN3 and Sling Orange (free 7-day trial)
Spurs vs. West Ham United (Fourth Round), 3pm, ESPN3 and Sling Orange (7-day free trial)