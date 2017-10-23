Schedule of Copa del Rey games on US TV for October 24-26

The Round of 32 stage of the 2017/18 Copa del Rey tournament will be televised live to soccer fans in the United States this week as many of the top teams will be in action against the minnows of Spanish soccer.
This week’s first leg matches include CF Fuenlabrada, whose stadium has a capacity of 2,500 and plays in Segunda División B, will face off against Real Madrid on Thursday. Meanwhile, Real Murcia — who also play in Segunda División B, faces Barcelona on Tuesday.
Here’s the schedule of Copa del Rey matches (kickoff times are listed in Eastern United States timezone):
Tuesday, October 24
Numancia vs. Malaga (Copa del Rey round of 32, 1st leg), 1:30pm, beIN SPORTS Connect and fubo Premier (7-day free trial)
Cartagena vs. Sevilla (Copa del Rey round of 32, 1st leg), 1:30pm, beIN SPORTS Connect and fubo Premier (7-day free trial)
Getafe vs. Alaves (Copa del Rey round of 32, 1st leg), 2:30pm, beIN SPORTS Connect and fubo Premier (7-day free trial)
Real Zaragoza vs. Valencia (Copa del Rey round of 32, 1st leg), 2:30pm, beIN SPORTS Connect and fubo Premier (7-day free trial)
Cadiz vs. Real Betis (Copa del Rey round of 32, 1st leg), 3:30pm, beIN SPORTS Connect and fubo Premier (7-day free trial)
Real Murcia vs. Barcelona (Copa del Rey round of 32, 1st leg), 3:30pm, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español, Sling World Sports and fubo Premier (free trial)
Wednesday, October 25
SD Formentera vs. Athletic Bilbao (Copa del Rey round of 32, 1st leg), 1pm, beIN SPORTS Connect and fubo Premier (7-day free trial)
Real Vallodolid vs. Leganes (Copa del Rey round of 32, 1st leg), 2:30pm, beIN SPORTS Connect and fubo Premier (7-day free trial)
SD Ponferradina vs. Villarreal (Copa del Rey round of 32, 1st leg), 2:30pm, beIN SPORTS Connect and fubo Premier (7-day free trial)
Elche vs. Atletico Madrid (Copa del Rey round of 32, 1st leg), 3:30pm, beIN SPORTS en Español, Sling World Sports and fubo Premier (free trial)
Thursday, October 26
Lleida Esportiu vs. Real Sociedad (Copa del Rey round of 32, 1st leg), 1:30pm, beIN SPORTS Connect and fubo Premier (7-day free trial)
Girona vs. Levante (Copa del Rey round of 32, 1st leg), 2:30pm, beIN SPORTS Connect and fubo Premier (7-day free trial)
Deportivo vs. Las Palmas (Copa del Rey round of 32, 1st leg), 2:30pm, beIN SPORTS Connect and fubo Premier (7-day free trial)
Tenerife vs. Espanyol (Copa del Rey round of 32, 1st leg), 3:30pm, beIN SPORTS Connect and fubo Premier (7-day free trial)
CF Fuenlabrada vs. Real Madrid (Copa del Rey round of 32, 1st leg), 3:30pm, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español, Sling World Sports and fubo Premier (free trial)