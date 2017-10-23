Lazio fans blasted for stickers of Anne Frank in Roma jersey

Rome (AFP) – Lazio fans posted stickers of Anne Frank in a Roma shirt along with anti-semitic slogans during Lazio’s 3-0 weekend win over Cagliari in Rome, according to reports on Monday.
The ultras supporters of the Roman club were in the South Curve stand of their rivals for Sunday’s game at the Olympic Stadium because their own North Curve had been closed following racist chants.
The photos and stickers were stuck on glass barriers, including the famous Anne Frank photo-montage with the Roma shirt that had already surfaced on social media four years ago.
Rome’s Jewish community immediately protested the incident. “This is not football, this is not sport. Get anti-Semitism out of stadiums,” said Ruth Dureghello, president of the Jewish Community of Rome, on Twitter.
In December 2013, offensive stickers appeared across the Italian capital showing Frank — the Jewish teenager who died in a Nazi concentration camp — wearing a shirt of AS Roma football team.
The offensive stickers and flyers were removed by cleaning staff at the Olympic Stadium on Monday morning ahead of Wednesday’s game against Crotone.
Roma and Lazio will meet for the Roman derby on November 18 next.