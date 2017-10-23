Home
Don’t miss Kartik Krishnaiyer’s ‘US Soccer In Crisis’ video broadcast

On the topic of the current US soccer crisis, Kartik Krishnaiyer will be presenting a special video broadcast at 3pm ET/Noon PT today (Monday, October 23, 2017) on Facebook Live.

The video broadcast will be streamed live on this webpage as well as on Facebook at facebook.com/worldsoccertalk. Additionally, for those who may miss the live broadcast, it’ll be available on demand.

The advantage of watching the broadcast live is you’ll be able to ask questions directly to Kartik as he interacts with soccer fans from across the United States.

Krishnaiyer will be discussing a multitude of important topics including the state of the US Men’s National Team, concerns about the potential move of the Columbus Crew from Ohio to Austin, the candidates that will be running for the US Soccer Federation presidency, as well as much more.

Set your alarms for 3pm ET/Noon ET to listen, watch and interact with World Soccer Talk Senior Writer Kartik Krishnaiyer.

You don’t want to miss it!

