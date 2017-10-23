Bayern Munich, Dortmund and RB Leipzig feature in DFB Pokal games on US TV this week

The Bundesliga’s top three teams will be playing midweek in the DFB Pokal competition, which will be streamed live to soccer fans in the United States.
All of the games will be shown televised live on ESPN Deportes. English-language broadcasts will also be available on ESPN3.
Here’s the schedule of the matches (all times listed below are Eastern United States time zone):
Tuesday, October 24
Bayer Leverkusen vs. FC Union Berlin (DFB-Pokal, second round), 12:30pm, ESPN Deportes, ESPN3 and Sling Orange (free 7-day trial)
FC Magdeburg vs. Borussia Dortmund (DFB-Pokal, second round), 2:45pm, ESPN Deportes, ESPN3 and Sling Orange (free 7-day trial)
Wednesday, October 25
Hertha Berlin vs. Koln (DFB-Pokal, second round), 12:30pm, ESPN Deportes, ESPN3 and Sling Orange (free 7-day trial)
RB Leipzig vs. Bayern Munich (DFB-Pokal, second round), 2:45pm, ESPN Deportes, ESPN3 and Sling Orange (free 7-day trial)