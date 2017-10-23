2017 MLS regular season average attendance finishes 2% higher than 2016

Attendances at MLS games for the 2017 regular season grew by 1.95% compared to last year, according to reported (not actual) numbers.
The final average attendance for MLS 2017 regular season was 22,112.
In the final week of the 2017 MLS season on Sunday, Atlanta set the all time standalone match attendance, 71,874, beating its own record set earlier this season. Atlanta also set the record for the highest average attendance during a season with 48,200.
As expected, most teams on Sunday had strong final match turnouts. Only Houston and Dallas had disappointing showings, while DC United opened up RFK Stadium for the final match at the stadium.
Latest attendance numbers for MLS teams:
|Franchise
|Attendance
|Atlanta
|71,874
|Dallas
|15,383
|DC United
|41,418
|Houston
|20,456
|Montreal
|20,681
|NYCFC
|20,113
|Philadelphia
|18,595
|Portland
|21,144
|Salt Lake
|19,102
|San Jose
|18,000
|Seattle
|44,370
|MLS Attendance – Equal # of Home Games
|2016
|2017
|Att
|Att
|Att +/-
|GP
|Atlanta
|NA
|48,200
|NA
|17
|Seattle
|42,636
|43,666
|2.42%
|17
|Toronto
|26,583
|27,647
|4.00%
|17
|Orlando
|31,324
|25,028
|-20.10%
|17
|NYCFC
|27,196
|22,321
|-17.93%
|17
|LA Galaxy
|25,147
|22,246
|-11.53%
|17
|Vancouver
|22,330
|21,416
|-4.09%
|17
|Red Bulls
|20,620
|21,175
|2.69%
|17
|Portland
|21,144
|21,144
|0.00%
|17
|Minnesota
|NA
|20,538
|NA
|17
|Montreal
|20,669
|20,046
|-3.01%
|17
|San Jose
|19,930
|19,875
|-0.28%
|17
|Sporting KC
|19,597
|19,537
|-0.31%
|17
|NE Revs
|20,185
|19,367
|-4.06%
|17
|Salt Lake
|19,759
|18,781
|-4.95%
|17
|D.C. United
|17,081
|17,904
|4.82%
|17
|Houston
|19,021
|17,500
|-8.00%
|17
|Chicago
|15,602
|17,383
|11.42%
|17
|Philadelphia Union
|17,519
|16,812
|-4.04%
|17
|Columbus
|17,125
|15,439
|-9.84%
|17
|Colorado
|16,278
|15,322
|-5.87%
|17
|FC Dallas
|14,094
|15,122
|7.29%
|17