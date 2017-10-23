Home
2017 MLS regular season average attendance finishes 2% higher than 2016

October 23, 2017 attendance, Leagues: Major League Soccer No Comments

Photo credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

Attendances at MLS games for the 2017 regular season grew by 1.95% compared to last year, according to reported (not actual) numbers.

The final average attendance for MLS 2017 regular season was 22,112.

In the final week of the 2017 MLS season on Sunday, Atlanta set the all time standalone match attendance, 71,874, beating its own record set earlier this season. Atlanta also set the record for the highest average attendance during a season with 48,200.

As expected, most teams on Sunday had strong final match turnouts. Only Houston and Dallas had disappointing showings, while DC United opened up RFK Stadium for the final match at the stadium.

Latest attendance numbers for MLS teams:

Franchise Attendance
Atlanta 71,874
Dallas 15,383
DC United 41,418
Houston 20,456
Montreal 20,681
NYCFC 20,113
Philadelphia 18,595
Portland 21,144
Salt Lake 19,102
San Jose 18,000
Seattle 44,370

MLS Attendance – Equal # of Home Games  
  2016 2017    
  Att Att Att +/- GP
Atlanta NA 48,200 NA 17
Seattle 42,636 43,666 2.42% 17
Toronto 26,583 27,647 4.00% 17
Orlando 31,324 25,028 -20.10% 17
NYCFC 27,196 22,321 -17.93% 17
LA Galaxy 25,147 22,246 -11.53% 17
Vancouver 22,330 21,416 -4.09% 17
Red Bulls 20,620 21,175 2.69% 17
Portland 21,144 21,144 0.00% 17
Minnesota NA 20,538 NA 17
Montreal 20,669 20,046 -3.01% 17
San Jose 19,930 19,875 -0.28% 17
Sporting KC 19,597 19,537 -0.31% 17
NE Revs 20,185 19,367 -4.06% 17
Salt Lake 19,759 18,781 -4.95% 17
D.C. United 17,081 17,904 4.82% 17
Houston 19,021 17,500 -8.00% 17
Chicago 15,602 17,383 11.42% 17
Philadelphia Union 17,519 16,812 -4.04% 17
Columbus 17,125 15,439 -9.84% 17
Colorado 16,278 15,322 -5.87% 17
FC Dallas 14,094 15,122 7.29% 17

