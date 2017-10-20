Rose has long-term Spurs future, says Pochettino

London (AFP) – Danny Rose has a long-term future at Spurs despite his previous comments that he would be open to a transfer, Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino said on Friday following the defender’s return to action.
Rose came off the bench against Real Madrid in the Champions League on Tuesday to make his first appearance since suffering a knee injury almost nine months ago.
It was also his first game back since suggesting in August he would be open to leaving the north London outfit and questioning the club’s transfer policy.
Pochettino has shown little patience with such indiscipline in the past but said Rose is now happy at Spurs and ready to stay long-term.
“Of course, he has four years more on his contract,” the Argentine told reporters.
“You could see he helped the team in the final few minutes against Real Madrid. He is happy, his behaviour is fantastic.
“His mind is clear that what happened is in the past and we need to move on. He is part of my plans. The past is in the past.”
Rose, 27, is unlikely to start against Liverpool on Sunday as he is still regaining match fitness, while Ben Davies has recovered from the illness that prevented him from playing at the Santiago Bernabeu.
There was worse news, however, regarding the fitness of both Mousa Dembele and Victor Wanyama.
Wanyama will see a specialist next week as he continues to struggle with a knee problem, while Dembele’s injury-ridden campaign is now being hampered by a fresh hip problem.
The outlook for Erik Lamela is more optimistic.
Lamela has endured a nightmare year due to a problem with his hips, but Pochettino said the winger could be among the substitutes for next week’s League Cup tie against West Ham.
If he plays at the London Stadium it would be exactly a year to the day since Lamela’s last appearance in the same competition.