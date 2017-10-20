Police probe crowd trouble at Everton-Lyon game

London (AFP) – British police said Friday they are investigating crowd trouble at the previous evening’s Europa League match at Goodison Park, during which an Everton fan holding a child appeared to strike a Lyon player.
Thursday’s ugly scenes erupted after Ashley Williams barged into Lyon goalkeeper Anthony Lopes midway through the second half.
“Merseyside Police can confirm officers are investigating following a disturbance on the pitch during a football match between Everton and Lyon at Goodison Park last night, Thursday 19th October,” they said in a statement.
“Detectives will be reviewing footage and speaking to witnesses to establish what, if any, offences have been committed.”
Lyon piled the pressure on Everton manager Ronald Koeman with a 2-1 victory.