Where to find USA vs. England U17 World Cup quarterfinal on US TV and streaming

If you’re trying to find out how you can watch USA vs. England in the U17 World Cup quarterfinal, you’ve come to the right place.
The US men’s u17 team faces England in the World Cup on Saturday in a match that will be televised live across the United States.
The U-17 MNT reached the Quarterfinal with a memorable 5-0 victory against Paraguay on Monday, Oct. 16 in New Delhi. Against England, the USA will look to advance to the U-17 World Cup Semifinals for the second time and first instance since 1999. The Three Lions advanced to the Quarterfinals by virtue of a 5-3 win on penalty kicks, following a 0-0 draw with Japan on Tuesday, Oct. 17.
Here are all of the details of where you can watch it on television and via legal streaming:
Who: USA vs. England
What: U17 World Cup quarterfinal
When: Game kicks off at 10:30am ET / 7:30am PT; Saturday, October 21, 2017
Where: Live on FOX Sports 2, DIRECTV NOW, Sling Blue and fubo Premier (7-day free trial)
