EPL commentator assignments on NBC Sports, Gameweek 9

NBC Sports Group’s Premier League coverage this weekend is highlighted by a pair of matches this Sunday, October 22, as third-place Tottenham host Liverpool at 11 a.m. ET on NBCSN and Telemundo, and Everton host Arsenal at 8:30 a.m. ET on NBCSN. Spurs are on a six-match Premier League unbeaten streak, most recently defeating Bournemouth 1-0. Liverpool are unbeaten in their last four Premier League matches, but look for crucial points after back-to-back draws, most recently against Manchester United (0-0).
NBC Sports Group’s lead Premier League play-by-play announcer Arlo White calls the match, joined by analyst Lee Dixon at Wembley Stadium.
Wayne Rooney rescued Everton in a 1-1 draw at Brighton & Hove Albion on Sunday, while Arsenal look to rebound from a 2-1 loss at Watford on Saturday. Sunday’s coverage begins at 7:30 a.m. ET with Premier League Live on NBCSN.
Rebecca Lowe hosts Premier League Live, joined by former Jamaican National Team player Robbie Earle and former Major League Soccer and U.S. Men’s National Team midfielder Kyle Martino.
NBC Sports Group’s Premier League coverage begins this Friday, October 20, at 2:30 p.m. ET with Premier League Live on NBCSN, followed by West Ham United v. Brighton & Hove Albion at 3 p.m. ET on NBCSN and Universo. Coverage continues this Saturday at 7 a.m. ET with Premier League Live on NBCSN followed by fifth-place Chelsea v. fourth-place Watford at 7:30 a.m. ET on NBCSN. Chelsea are coming off a shocking 2-1 loss on Saturday at Crystal Palace, who claimed their first Premier League win of the season. Watford’s Tom Cleverley led the club to a last-gasp 2-1 victory against Arsenal on Saturday, scoring the deciding goal in 2nd-half stoppage time.
Saturday at 10 a.m. ET, second-place Manchester United visit Huddersfield on NBCSN, and first-place Manchester City host Burnley on CNBC and Universo. City are coming off a 7-2 rout of Stoke City, featuring two goals from Gabriel Jesus, and one goal each from Raheem Sterling, David Silva, Fernandinho, Leroy Sané, and Bernardo Silva. Meanwhile, United enter the weekend 2 points back of archrivals City following their goalless draw at Liverpool.
Also Saturday at 10 a.m. ET, NBC Sports Gold’s “Premier League Pass” presents three matches: Newcastle v. Crystal Palace, Stoke City v. Bournemouth, and Swansea City v. Leicester City.
Here’s the schedule of soccer commentators for this weekend’s Premier League matches (all times Eastern):
Friday, October 20
West Ham vs. Brighton, 3pm, NBCSN, Universo, Sling Blue, DIRECTV NOW and fubo Premier — Peter Drury and David Prutton
Saturday, October 21
Chelsea vs. Watford, 7:30am, NBCSN, Universo, Sling Blue, DIRECTV NOW and fubo Premier — Peter Drury and Jim Beglin
Huddersfield vs. Manchester United, 10am, NBCSN, DIRECTV NOW, Sling Blue and fuboTV — Jim Proudfoot and Matt Holland
Manchester City vs. Burnley, 10am, CNBC, Universo, DIRECTV NOW, Sling Blue and fuboTV — David Stowell and Tony Gale
Newcastle vs. Crystal Palace, 10am, Premier League Pass — Gary Taphouse and Andy Walker
Stoke vs. Bournemouth, 10am, Premier League Pass — Tony Jones and Keith Andrews
Swansea vs. Leicester, 10am, Premier League Pass — Phil Blacker and Garry Birtles
Southampton vs. West Brom, 12:30pm, NBC, Sling Blue, DIRECTV NOW and fubo Premier — Arlo White and Lee Dixon
Sunday, October 22
Everton vs. Arsenal, 8:30am, NBCSN, Sling Blue, DIRECTV NOW and fubo Premier — Jon Champion and David Prutton
Spurs vs. Liverpool, 11am, NBCSN, Telemundo, Sling Blue, DIRECTV NOW and fubo Premier — Arlo White and Lee Dixon