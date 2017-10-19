Where to find West Ham vs. Brighton on US TV and streaming

If you’re trying to find out how you can watch West Ham vs. Brighton in the Premier League, you’ve come to the right place.
Friday night Premier League soccer returns today with West Ham United facing Brighton and Hove Albion at the Olympic Stadium in London.
Here are all of the details of where you can watch it on television and via legal streaming:
Who: West Ham vs. Brighton
What: Premier League, gameweek 9
When: Game kicks off at 3pm ET / Noon PT; Friday, October 20, 2017
Where: Live on NBCSN, Universo, Sling Blue, DIRECTV NOW and fubo Premier (free 7-day trial)
