Where to find Chelsea vs. Roma on US TV and streaming

If you’re trying to find out how you can watch Chelsea vs. Roma, you’ve come to the right place.
After a shock defeat against Crystal Palace at the weekend, Chelsea will want to bounce back against Roma on Wednesday in their third game in the UEFA Champions League this season.
Here are all of the details of where you can watch it on television and via legal streaming:
Who: Chelsea vs. Roma
What: UEFA Champions League, gameweek 3
When: Game kicks off at 2:45pm ET / 11:45am PT; Wednesday, October 18, 2017
Where: Live on FOX Sports Net, ESPN3, Sling Orange and fubo Premier (7-day free trial)
With fubo Premier, you can watch Chelsea vs. Roma and tons of soccer games with a 7-day trial. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, Apple TV or hook it up to your TV with Google Chromecast.
Now with fubo Premier, you can stream NBCSN, FS1, FS2 as well as beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS Connect, NBC (in select cities), CNBC, USA, FOX (in select cities), FOX Soccer Plus, FOX Deportes, FOX Sports Net, Telemundo, Univision, Univision Deportes, UniMas, Eleven Sports, CSN and YES.
Plus fubo Premier, the legal streaming service, also streams Premier League, La Liga, Liga MX, World Cup 18/22/26, Women’s World Cup 2019, MLS, Europa League, FA Cup, Primeira Liga, Serie A, Ligue Un, CONMEBOL World Cup qualifiers, NASL, Bundesliga, select USMNT games, select USWNT games, select Mexico games, select England games and Euro 2020 qualifiers.
SEE MORE: Schedule of Champions League games on US TV and streaming
Here are the steps to take to watch the Chelsea vs. Roma game with your free fuboTV trial:
1. Click on this link for the fuboTV 7-day trial.
2. Click on the red ‘Start for free’ button (see screengrab below)
3. On the login page, enter your e-mail address to sign up (or you can use your Facebook or Google logins) (see screengrab below)
4. After entering your login details and signing up for the free trial, you’ll be taken to the fuboTV main screen (see screengrab below)
5. From here, you can either scroll down the page to see the TV listings which include the Chelsea vs. Roma game (see screengrab below)
6. Or you can click on the ‘Guide’ button at the top to see all of the channels available to you, which will include FOX Sports Net featuring Chelsea vs. Roma (see screengrab below)