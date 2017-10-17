Leicester confirm Shakespeare sacking

London (AFP) – Leicester City have confirmed the sacking of Craig Shakespeare, just four months after handing him a permanent contract to manage the former Premier League champions.
Shakespeare, 53, was promoted from his role as assistant coach on an interim basis following the shock dismissal of Claudio Ranieri in February and in June he was handed a three-year contract.
But the 2015-16 champions have struggled this season and are third from bottom of the table with a single league win.
Leicester vice chairman Aiyawatt Srivaddhanaprabha said on Tuesday: “Craig has been a great servant to Leicester City – during his spells as an assistant manager and since taking over as manager in challenging circumstances in February.
“His dedication to the club and to his work has been absolute and the contribution he made to the most successful period in Leicester City history is considerable.
“However, our early promise under Craig’s management has not been consistently evident in the months since and the Board feels that, regrettably, a change is necessary to keep the club moving forward – consistent with the long-term expectations of our supporters, Board and owners.
“Craig is and will remain a very popular, respected figure at Leicester City and will be welcome back at King Power Stadium in future, both professionally and as a friend of the Club.”