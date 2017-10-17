Where to find Club America vs. Chivas Súper Clásico on US TV and streaming

If you’re trying to find out how you can watch Club America vs. Chivas, you’ve come to the right place.
In this clash between the two clubs with the most Liga MX titles, Las Águilas del America seek to retain advantage over Chivas de Guadalajara after losing 1-0 on the last Súper Clásico on February 18, 2017. América, who has amassed the most wins –81 so far– since the historic rivalry against Guadalajara began in the 1940s, is gearing up to claim victory over Jalisco’s greatest, Las Chivas.
Here are all of the details of where you can watch it on television and via legal streaming:
Who: Club America vs. Chivas
Stadium: Estadio Azteca, Mexico City
When: Game kicks off at 10pm ET / 7pm PT; Wednesday, October 18, 2017
Where: Live on Univision, Univision Deportes, DIRECTV NOW, Sling TV and fuboTV (7-day free trial)
With fubo Premier, you can watch Club America vs. Chivas and tons of soccer games with a 7-day trial. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, Apple TV or hook it up to your TV with Google Chromecast.
Now with fubo Premier, you can stream NBCSN, FS1, FS2 as well as beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS Connect, NBC (in select cities), CNBC, USA, FOX (in select cities), FOX Soccer Plus, FOX Deportes, FOX Sports Net, Telemundo, Univision, Univision Deportes, UniMas, Eleven Sports, CSN and YES.
Plus fubo Premier, the legal streaming service, also streams Premier League, La Liga, World Cup 18/22/26, Women’s World Cup 2019, MLS, Europa League, FA Cup, Primeira Liga, Serie A, Ligue Un, CONMEBOL World Cup qualifiers, NASL, Bundesliga, select USMNT games, select USWNT games, select Mexico games, select England games and Euro 2020 qualifiers.
Here are the steps to take to watch the America vs. Chivas game with your free fuboTV trial:
1. Click on this link for the fuboTV 7-day trial.
2. Click on the red ‘Start for free’ button (see screengrab below)
3. On the login page, enter your e-mail address to sign up (or you can use your Facebook or Google logins) (see screengrab below)
4. After entering your login details and signing up for the free trial, you’ll be taken to the fuboTV main screen (see screengrab below)
5. From here, you can either scroll down the page to see the TV listings which include the America vs. Chivas game (see screengrab below)
6. Or you can click on the ‘Guide’ button at the top to see all of the channels available to you, which will include FOX Sports Net featuring America vs. Chivas (see screengrab below)