Schedule of UEFA Champions League matches on US TV and streaming (Oct. 17-18)

Matchday three in the UEFA Champions League kicks off this Tuesday and Wednesday with all of the games available to soccer fans in the United States.
Due to baseball playoffs, a few of the games have been moved from their originally scheduled TV spots.
Here’s the schedule of UEFA Champions League games on US TV and streaming this week (all times listed are Easter United States):
Tuesday, October 17
Real Madrid vs. Spurs, 2:45pm, FOX Sports 2, FOX Deportes, DIRECTV NOW, Sling Blue, FOX Soccer Match Pass and fubo Premier (7-day free trial)
Manchester City vs. Napoli, 2:45pm, FOX Sports Net, ESPN Deportes, DIRECTV NOW, Sling Blue, FOX Soccer Match Pass and fubo Premier (7-day free trial)
Maribor vs. Liverpool, 2:45pm, NESN, select FOX Sports regional networks, DIRECTV NOW, FOX Soccer Match Pass and fubo Premier (7-day free trial)
MultiMatch 90, 2:45pm, FOX Soccer Plus, FOX Soccer Match Pass and fubo Premier (7-day free trial)
APOEL vs. Dortmund, 2:45pm, FOX Soccer Match Pass
RB Leipzig vs. Porto, 2:45pm, FOX Soccer Match Pass and Facebook Live
Monaco vs. Besiktas, 2:45pm, FOX Soccer Match Pass
Feyenoord vs. Shakhtar Donetsk, 2:45pm, FOX Soccer Match Pass
Spartak Moscow vs. Sevilla, 2:45pm, FOX Soccer Match Pass
Wednesday, October 18
Qarabag vs. Atletico, Noon, FOX Soccer Plus, FOX Soccer Match Pass and fubo Premier (7-day free trial)
Barcelona vs. Olympiakos, 2:45pm, FOX Sports 2, ESPN Deportes, DIRECTV NOW, Sling Blue, FOX Soccer Match Pass and fubo Premier (7-day free trial)
Benfica vs. Manchester United, 2:45pm, FOX Deportes, Facebook Live, DIRECTV NOW, Sling Blue, FOX Soccer Match Pass and fubo Premier (7-day free trial)
Chelsea vs. Roma, 2:45pm, FOX Sports Net, FOX Soccer Match Pass and fubo Premier (7-day free trial)
Bayern Munich vs. Celtic, 2:45pm, FOX Soccer Plus, FOX Soccer Match Pass and fubo Premier (7-day free trial)
Juventus vs. Sporting CP, 2:45pm, FOX Soccer Match Pass
Anderlecht vs. Paris Saint-Germain, 2:45pm, FOX Soccer Match Pass
CSKA Moscow vs. Basel, 2:45pm, FOX Soccer Match Pass