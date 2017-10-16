Home
Schedule of UEFA Champions League matches on US TV and streaming (Oct. 17-18)

October 16, 2017 Leagues: Champions League No Comments

Matchday three in the UEFA Champions League kicks off this Tuesday and Wednesday with all of the games available to soccer fans in the United States.

Due to baseball playoffs, a few of the games have been moved from their originally scheduled TV spots.

Here’s the schedule of UEFA Champions League games on US TV and streaming this week (all times listed are Easter United States):

 

Tuesday, October 17

Real Madrid vs. Spurs, 2:45pm, FOX Sports 2, FOX Deportes, DIRECTV NOW, Sling Blue, FOX Soccer Match Pass and fubo Premier (7-day free trial)

Manchester City vs. Napoli, 2:45pm, FOX Sports Net, ESPN Deportes, DIRECTV NOW, Sling Blue, FOX Soccer Match Pass and fubo Premier (7-day free trial)

Maribor vs. Liverpool, 2:45pm, NESN, select FOX Sports regional networks, DIRECTV NOW, FOX Soccer Match Pass and fubo Premier (7-day free trial)

MultiMatch 90, 2:45pm, FOX Soccer Plus, FOX Soccer Match Pass and fubo Premier (7-day free trial)

APOEL vs. Dortmund, 2:45pm, FOX Soccer Match Pass

RB Leipzig vs. Porto, 2:45pm, FOX Soccer Match Pass and Facebook Live

Monaco vs. Besiktas, 2:45pm, FOX Soccer Match Pass

Feyenoord vs. Shakhtar Donetsk, 2:45pm, FOX Soccer Match Pass

Spartak Moscow vs. Sevilla, 2:45pm, FOX Soccer Match Pass

 

Wednesday, October 18

Qarabag vs. Atletico, Noon, FOX Soccer Plus, FOX Soccer Match Pass and fubo Premier (7-day free trial)

Barcelona vs. Olympiakos, 2:45pm, FOX Sports 2, ESPN Deportes, DIRECTV NOW, Sling Blue, FOX Soccer Match Pass and fubo Premier (7-day free trial)

Benfica vs. Manchester United, 2:45pm, FOX Deportes, Facebook Live, DIRECTV NOW, Sling Blue, FOX Soccer Match Pass and fubo Premier (7-day free trial)

Chelsea vs. Roma, 2:45pm, FOX Sports Net, FOX Soccer Match Pass and fubo Premier (7-day free trial)

Bayern Munich vs. Celtic, 2:45pm, FOX Soccer Plus, FOX Soccer Match Pass and fubo Premier (7-day free trial)

Juventus vs. Sporting CP, 2:45pm, FOX Soccer Match Pass

Anderlecht vs. Paris Saint-Germain, 2:45pm, FOX Soccer Match Pass

CSKA Moscow vs. Basel, 2:45pm, FOX Soccer Match Pass

