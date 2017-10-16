Home
Manchester United game against Benfica to stream live on Facebook

October 16, 2017 Facebook, Leagues: Champions League, Leagues: EPL, Manchester United 1 Comment

Manchester United’s UEFA Champions League match against Benfica on Wednesday will be streamed on Facebook Live.

The match, which will be played at Estádio da Luz in Portugal, is scheduled to kick off at 2:45pm ET. On television, the game is only available via FOX Deportes, which can be streamed through fuboTV. Meanwhile, the game will also be streamed via FOX Soccer Match Pass and Facebook Live.

The Facebook Live broadcast is available for free and is accessible to users in the United States. On Facebook, the match will be hosted by Rachel Bonnetta with Stu Holden and Mario Melchiot commentating the game.

Facebook is paying FOX Sports to stream the games via the social media platform.

In the matchdays thus far, FOX Sports has streamed Feyenoord vs. Manchester City, Celtic vs. Paris Saint-Germain, Manchester City vs. Shakhtar Donetsk, and Paris Saint-Germain vs. Bayern Munich.

For the streams so far, the first half of the PSG-Bayern game peaked at approximately 45,000 live viewers.

