Where to find Real Madrid vs. Spurs on US TV and streaming

If you’re trying to find out how you can watch Real Madrid vs. Spurs in the UEFA Champions League, you’ve come to the right place.
Originally scheduled to air on FS1, the Real Madrid-Tottenham match has been moved to FS2 because of the MLB playoffs. If you don’t get FOX Sports 2 through your TV provider or you want to watch the game from work or home with a free 7-day trial, read below for more details.
Here are all of the details of where you can watch it on television and via legal streaming:
Who: Real Madrid vs. Spurs
What: UEFA Champions League, matchweek 3
When: Game kicks off at 2:45pm ET / 11:45am PT; Tuesday, October 17, 2017
Where: Live on FOX Sports 2, FOX Deportes, DIRECTV NOW, Sling Blue and fubo Premier (7-day free trial)
With Sling Blue, you can watch Real Madrid vs. Spurs and tons of other Champions League games with a free 7-day trial. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your Windows 7 & higher, Apple computers (Lion 10.7 & higher), Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Amazon Fire tablet (running Android 4.4.2+), Roku, Android TV, ZTE, Channel Master, Apple iOS 8 (& higher) phones & tablets, Android 4.0.3 (and higher) phones & tablets or Xbox One.
Plus Sling Blue, the legal streaming service, also streams La Liga, Liga MX, MLS, Primeira Liga, Serie A, Ligue Un, CONMEBOL World Cup qualifiers, NASL, NWSL, Europa League, FA Cup, CONCACAF Champions League, Bundesliga, select USMNT games, select USWNT games, select Mexico games, select England games, International Champions Cup, World Cup 2018 and Women's World Cup 2019
