Baseball spoils Champions League coverage on FOX, bumping games to other channels

The Major League Baseball playoff between the Astros and Yankees has bumped the UEFA Champions League programming this week off FS1, which has ended up causing a domino-effect for soccer games that will cause confusion and havoc for many soccer fans in the United States.
Tuesday’s match between Real Madrid and Tottenham Hotspur was originally scheduled to be televised live on FS1, but due to the baseball game, the Champions League match has been bumped to FS2.
That means that the match previously scheduled for FS2 on Tuesday — Manchester City against Napoli — has now been bumped to the regional FOX Sports Net channels.
Worse yet, the Maribor-Liverpool game that was supposed to be on the regional FOX Sports Net channels across the United States will now be shown on NESN and select FOX Sports regional networks.
Sadly, FOX Sports could have prevented all of this by broadcasting the Real Madrid-Spurs game as scheduled at 2:45pm ET on Tuesday (the Astros-Yankees game wasn’t scheduled to start until after 5pm ET, well after the Madrid-Spurs game would have ended) but instead, FOX Sports decided to air the MLB pre-game show instead.
For Wednesday’s UEFA Champions League games, there are no matches scheduled at 2:45pm ET on FS1 because of another MLB pre-game show, so that means we find Benfica-Manchester United only being available on TV via FOX Deportes, while Barcelona-Olympiakos is on FS2 and Bayern Munich-Celtic is on FOX Soccer Plus.
All programming is subject to change. The listings below are for the Eastern United States time zone.
Here are this week’s UEFA Champions League games on US TV and streaming:
Tuesday, October 17
Real Madrid vs. Spurs, 2:45pm, FOX Sports 2, FOX Deportes, FOX Soccer Match Pass, DIRECTV NOW, Sling Blue and fubo Premier (7-day free trial)
Manchester City vs. Napoli, 2:45pm, FOX Sports Net, FOX Deportes, ESPN Deportes, FOX Soccer Match Pass, DIRECTV NOW, Sling Blue and fubo Premier (7-day free trial)
Maribor vs. Liverpool, 2:45pm, NESN, select FOX Sports regional networks, FOX Soccer Match Pass, DIRECTV NOW and fubo Premier (7-day free trial)
MultiMatch 90, 2:45pm, FOX Soccer Plus, FOX Soccer Match Pass and fubo Premier (7-day free trial)
APOEL vs. Dortmund, 2:45pm, FOX Soccer Match Pass
RB Leipzig vs. Porto, 2:45pm, FOX Soccer Match Pass and Facebook Live
Monaco vs. Besiktas, 2:45pm, FOX Soccer Match Pass
Feyenoord vs. Shakhtar Donetsk, 2:45pm, FOX Soccer Match Pass
Spartak Moscow vs. Sevilla, 2:45pm, FOX Soccer Match Pass
Wednesday, October 18
Qarabag vs. Atletico, Noon, FOX Soccer Plus, FOX Soccer Match Pass and fubo Premier (7-day free trial)
Barcelona vs. Olympiakos, 2:45pm, FOX Sports 2, ESPN Deportes, FOX Soccer Match Pass, DIRECTV NOW, Sling Blue and fubo Premier (7-day free trial)
Benfica vs. Manchester United, 2:45pm, FOX Deportes, FOX Soccer Match Pass, DIRECTV NOW, Sling Blue and fubo Premier (7-day free trial)
Chelsea vs. Roma, 2:45pm, FOX Sports Net, FOX Soccer Match Pass and fubo Premier (7-day free trial)
Bayern Munich vs. Celtic, 2:45pm, FOX Soccer Plus, FOX Soccer Match Pass and fubo Premier (7-day free trial)
Juventus vs. Sporting CP, 2:45pm, FOX Soccer Match Pass
Anderlecht vs. Paris Saint-Germain, 2:45pm, FOX Soccer Match Pass
CSKA Moscow vs. Basel, 2:45pm, FOX Soccer Match Pass
SEE MORE: Schedule of UEFA Champions League games on US TV and streaming
The real issue is that hardly any Cable providers carry FS2. I’ve tried to get Comcast to carry FS2 in my region since Fox Soccer was shut down (2013) Comcast refuses. I’ve sent e-mails, letter and made phone calls. I pay to have the Sports & Entertainment package they Comcast won’t even add FS2 to that.
I just hope Fox doesn’t port over any of the World Cup games onto FS2. I don’t understand why Fox doesn’t use FXX, they only show non first run movies.
The fact that Madrid vs Tottenham gets pushed aside for a baseball pre-game show shows you football still has a LONG, LONG, LONG way to go in this country. My God.
People can adjust. It’s not big deal. Fans of every single one of the entities who would watch this are already well versed in this multi platform approach.