Where to find Inter vs. AC Milan on US TV and streaming

October 14, 2017 Leagues: Serie A No Comments

If you’re trying to find out how you can watch Inter vs. AC Milan in the Premier League northwest derby, you’ve come to the right place.

Based on the respective focus each of these two teams had on them during the summer transfer window, it’s a surprise to many that on the brink of this Derby della Madonnina Inter Milan are looking in better shape than AC Milan.

Match: Inter vs. AC Milan
Kickoff: Sunday, 2:45pm ET
Looking to watch Inter vs. AC Milan online from your work, home or on the go? If you live in the USA, there are several options to catch all the action.

We Recommend:
US Only.

Here are all of the details of where you can watch it on television and via legal streaming:

Who: Inter vs. AC Milan
What: Serie A, gameweek 8
When: Game kicks off at 2:45pm ET / 11:45am PT; Sunday, October 15, 2017
Where: Live on beIN SPORTS, Sling World Sports and fubo Premier (7-day free trial)

With Sling World Sports, you can watch Inter vs. AC Milan and tons of other Premier League games with a free 7-day trial.

Plus Sling World Sports, the legal streaming service, also streams La Liga, World Cup qualifiers, Serie A, Ligue Un, NASL, African Champions League, 2019 Copa America and more.

The Sling World Sports app is available for Windows 7 & higher, Apple computers (Lion 10.7 & higher), Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Amazon Fire tablet (running Android 4.4.2+), Roku, Android TV, ZTE, Channel Master, Apple iOS 8 (& higher) phones & tablets, Android 4.0.3 (and higher) phones & tablets, Xbox One.

