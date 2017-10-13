Home
Most-watched soccer games on US TV for October 5-11, 2017

October 13, 2017 TV Ratings No Comments

The United States Men’s National Team’s 4-0 victory over Panama in the penultimate round of the “Hex” last Friday was the most-watched soccer match of the week as 1.152 million viewers tuned into the English-language broadcast on ESPN2 and another 1.5 million watched Univision’s Spanish-language broadcasts.

The United States’ final match against Trinidad and Tobago, which saw them eliminated from the competition, was seen by 620,000 as the match was only made available on the less popular beIN Sports in English and NBC’s Universo in Spanish.

Falling just short of the United States’ match against Panama was Honduras’ World Cup clinching victory over Mexico with 2.5 million viewers on Telemundo and Mexico’s match against Trinidad and Tobago which combined for 2.391 million viewers on FS1 and Univision’s networks.

We had a very limited slate of league action this week with one game being broadcast from each of MLS and Liga MX. The New York Red Bulls easily beating the top team in the Western Conference 3-0 before an audience of 156,000 on UniMás. Then on Wednesday, Toluca defeated Lobos BUAP 3-1 as 107,000 viewers watched on Univision Deportes Network.

Here are the most-watched soccer games on US TV for October 5-11, 2017:

Rank Date Competition Teams TV1 TV2 Total
1 10/6/17 CONCACAF WCQ USMNT / Panama ESPN2; 1152000 Univision; 1500000 2,652,000
2 10/10/17 CONCACAF WCQ Honduras / Mexico —; — Telemundo; 2500000 2,500,000
3 10/6/17 CONCACAF WCQ Mexico / Trinidad & Tobago FS1; 191000 Univision; 2200000 2,391,000
4 10/10/17 CONCACAF WCQ Trinidad & Tobago / USMNT beIN; 463000 Unvso; 157000 620,000
5 10/8/17 Friendly América / Atlas —; — UDN; 176000 176,000
6 10/10/17 UEFA WCQ Portugal / Switzerland FS1; 172000 —; — 172,000
7 10/8/17 UEFA WCQ Norway / Northern Ireland ESPN; 169000 —; — 169,000
8 10/5/17 UEFA WCQ Northern Ireland / Germany —; — UniMás; 160000 160,000
9 10/8/17 UEFA WCQ Lithuania / England FS1; 157000 —; — 157,000
10 10/5/17 Friendly Houston Dynamo / Cruz Azul —; — UDN; 154000 154,000
11 10/5/17 CONMEBOL WCQ Colombia / Paraguay beIN; 152000 —; — 152,000
12 10/7/17 MLS New York Red Bulls / Vancouver Whitecaps UniMás; 150000 —; — 150,000
13 10/11/17 Liga MX Toluca / Lobos —; — UDN; 107000 107,000
14 10/5/17 Friendly Houston Dynamo Legends / UDN Legends —; — UDN; 88000 88,000
15 10/10/17 UEFA WCQ France / Belarus —; — UDN; 27000 27,000
16 10/6/17 UEFA WCQ Italy / Macedonia —; — UDN; 20000 20,000

Average MLS viewing audiences on US TV:

League Overall ESPN ESPN2 FOX FS1
2017 MLS 263,440 (58) 286,227 (22) 220,000 (5) 622,600 (5) 181,200 (25)
2016 MLS 257,683 (63) 290,179 (28) 201,500 (4) 658,000 (5) 154,346 (26)
2017 NWSL 93,136 (22)      

League averages this season:

League Viewers
EPL 492,650
Liga MX 469,824
MLS 269,613
NWSL 93,136

