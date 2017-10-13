The United States Men’s National Team’s 4-0 victory over Panama in the penultimate round of the “Hex” last Friday was the most-watched soccer match of the week as 1.152 million viewers tuned into the English-language broadcast on ESPN2 and another 1.5 million watched Univision’s Spanish-language broadcasts.
The United States’ final match against Trinidad and Tobago, which saw them eliminated from the competition, was seen by 620,000 as the match was only made available on the less popular beIN Sports in English and NBC’s Universo in Spanish.
Falling just short of the United States’ match against Panama was Honduras’ World Cup clinching victory over Mexico with 2.5 million viewers on Telemundo and Mexico’s match against Trinidad and Tobago which combined for 2.391 million viewers on FS1 and Univision’s networks.
We had a very limited slate of league action this week with one game being broadcast from each of MLS and Liga MX. The New York Red Bulls easily beating the top team in the Western Conference 3-0 before an audience of 156,000 on UniMás. Then on Wednesday, Toluca defeated Lobos BUAP 3-1 as 107,000 viewers watched on Univision Deportes Network.
Here are the most-watched soccer games on US TV for October 5-11, 2017:
|Rank
|Date
|Competition
|Teams
|TV1
|TV2
|Total
|1
|10/6/17
|CONCACAF WCQ
|USMNT / Panama
|ESPN2; 1152000
|Univision; 1500000
|2,652,000
|2
|10/10/17
|CONCACAF WCQ
|Honduras / Mexico
|—; —
|Telemundo; 2500000
|2,500,000
|3
|10/6/17
|CONCACAF WCQ
|Mexico / Trinidad & Tobago
|FS1; 191000
|Univision; 2200000
|2,391,000
|4
|10/10/17
|CONCACAF WCQ
|Trinidad & Tobago / USMNT
|beIN; 463000
|Unvso; 157000
|620,000
|5
|10/8/17
|Friendly
|América / Atlas
|—; —
|UDN; 176000
|176,000
|6
|10/10/17
|UEFA WCQ
|Portugal / Switzerland
|FS1; 172000
|—; —
|172,000
|7
|10/8/17
|UEFA WCQ
|Norway / Northern Ireland
|ESPN; 169000
|—; —
|169,000
|8
|10/5/17
|UEFA WCQ
|Northern Ireland / Germany
|—; —
|UniMás; 160000
|160,000
|9
|10/8/17
|UEFA WCQ
|Lithuania / England
|FS1; 157000
|—; —
|157,000
|10
|10/5/17
|Friendly
|Houston Dynamo / Cruz Azul
|—; —
|UDN; 154000
|154,000
|11
|10/5/17
|CONMEBOL WCQ
|Colombia / Paraguay
|beIN; 152000
|—; —
|152,000
|12
|10/7/17
|MLS
|New York Red Bulls / Vancouver Whitecaps
|UniMás; 150000
|—; —
|150,000
|13
|10/11/17
|Liga MX
|Toluca / Lobos
|—; —
|UDN; 107000
|107,000
|14
|10/5/17
|Friendly
|Houston Dynamo Legends / UDN Legends
|—; —
|UDN; 88000
|88,000
|15
|10/10/17
|UEFA WCQ
|France / Belarus
|—; —
|UDN; 27000
|27,000
|16
|10/6/17
|UEFA WCQ
|Italy / Macedonia
|—; —
|UDN; 20000
|20,000
Average MLS viewing audiences on US TV:
|League
|Overall
|ESPN
|ESPN2
|FOX
|FS1
|2017 MLS
|263,440 (58)
|286,227 (22)
|220,000 (5)
|622,600 (5)
|181,200 (25)
|2016 MLS
|257,683 (63)
|290,179 (28)
|201,500 (4)
|658,000 (5)
|154,346 (26)
|2017 NWSL
|93,136 (22)
League averages this season:
|League
|Viewers
|EPL
|492,650
|Liga MX
|469,824
|MLS
|269,613
|NWSL
|93,136
