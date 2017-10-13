Home
Spain to play Russia in friendly: Spanish football federation

October 13, 2017 AFP No Comments

Madrid (AFP) – Spain will play 2018 World Cup hosts Russia on November 14 as part of their build-up for next summer’s finals, the Spanish football federation (RFEF) announced Friday.

The RFEF said they had also organised a game against 2014 World Cup quarter-finalists Costa Rica on November 11 in Malaga.

Both Russia and Spain were knocked out in the group stages in Brazil in 2014, while Costa Rica were only denied a shock semi-final place by a penalty shoot-out defeat by the Netherlands.

But 2010 World Cup winners Spain won Group G of European qualifying ahead of Italy to make the finals, and the friendly in St Petersburg is at the Kretovsky Stadium, which will host a semi-final and the third-place play-off next year.

Costa Rica also booked a place at the World Cup by finishing second to Mexico in CONCACAF qualifying.

Spain are unbeaten in the 14 games overseen by new coach Julen Lopetegui.

