Where to find Wolves vs. Aston Villa on US TV and streaming

If you’re trying to find out how you can watch Wolves vs. Aston Villa in the Championship, you’ve come to the right place.
The first Wolves-Aston Villa derby of the season kicks off in the Championship at 12:30pm ET on Saturday for viewers in the United States. While the game isn’t on television, you can stream it to your TV, smartphone, tablet or computer by following the steps below.
Here are all of the details of where you can watch it on television and via legal streaming:
Who: Wolves vs. Aston Villa
What: Championship, gameweek 12
When: Game kicks off at 12:30pm ET / 9:30am PT; Saturday, October 14, 2017
Where: Live on ESPN3 and Sling Orange (free 7-day trial)
With Sling Orange, you can watch Wolves vs. Aston Villa and tons of other soccer games with a free 7-day trial. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your Windows 7 & higher, Apple computers (Lion 10.7 & higher), Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Amazon Fire tablet (running Android 4.4.2+), Roku, Android TV, ZTE, Channel Master, Apple iOS 8 (& higher) phones & tablets, Android 4.0.3 (and higher) phones & tablets or Xbox One.
Plus Sling Orange, the legal streaming service, also streams MLS, League Cup, World Cup qualifiers, NASL, NWSL, select USMNT games, select USWNT games, select Mexico games, select England games, International Champions Cup and more.
