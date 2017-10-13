Where to find Liverpool vs. Manchester United on US TV and streaming

If you’re trying to find out how you can watch Liverpool vs. Manchester United in the Premier League northwest derby, you’ve come to the right place.
Manchester United, who are coming off a 4-0 win over Crystal Palace, are level on points with first-place Manchester City, and remain unbeaten in the Premier League this season (six wins, one draw). Liverpool are coming off a 1-1 draw at Newcastle. United have won the most top-flight titles (20) in the history of English football, while Liverpool have won the 2nd-most (18).
Here are all of the details of where you can watch it on television and via legal streaming:
Who: Liverpool vs. Manchester United
What: Premier League, gameweek 8
When: Game kicks off at 7:30am ET / 4:30am PT; Saturday, October 14, 2017
Where: Live on NBCSN, Universo, Sling Blue, DIRECTV NOW and fubo Premier (free 7-day trial)
