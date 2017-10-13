Where to find Dijon vs. PSG on US TV and streaming

If you’re trying to find out how you can watch Dijon vs. PSG in Ligue 1, you’ve come to the right place.
After a two week international break, the stars from around the world return to club soccer action this weekend highlighted by Paris Saint-Germain traveling to Dijon in Ligue 1. After Monaco’s surprise defeat on Friday night, PSG could take a six point lead in Ligue Un if they can defeat Dijon.
Here are all of the details of where you can watch it on television and via legal streaming:
Who: Dijon vs. PSG
What: Ligue 1, gameweek 9
When: Game kicks off at 11am ET / 8am PT; Saturday, October 14, 2017
Where: beIN SPORTS Connect (live), beIN SPORTS en Espanol (joined in progress beginning at 12:15pm) and fubo Premier (free trial)
With fubo Premier, you can watch Dijon vs. Paris Saint-Germain and tons of soccer games with a 7-day trial.
Now with fubo Premier, you can stream NBCSN, FS1, FS2 as well as beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS Connect, NBC (in select cities), CNBC, USA, FOX (in select cities), FOX Soccer Plus, FOX Deportes, FOX Sports Net, Telemundo, Univision, Univision Deportes, UniMas, One World Sports, CBS, CSN and YES.
Plus fubo Premier, the legal streaming service, also streams Premier League, La Liga, Liga MX, World Cup 18/22/26, Women’s World Cup 2019, MLS, UEFA Champions League, Europa League, FA Cup, Primeira Liga, CONMEBOL World Cup qualifiers, NASL, CONCACAF Champions League, Bundesliga, select USMNT games, select USWNT games, select Mexico games, select England games and more.
The fubo Premier app is available for Windows PC, Mac, Apple iPhone, Apple iPad, Apple TV, Android smartphones, Android tablets, Roku, Amazon Fire TV and Amazon Kindle.
