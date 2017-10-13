EPL commentator assignments on NBC Sports, Gameweek 8

Second-place Manchester United visit Liverpool in a match between the two most successful clubs in the history of English football, this Saturday, October 14, at 7:30 a.m. ET on NBCSN and Universo, kicking off NBC Sports Group’s Premier League coverage this week. Manchester United, who are coming off a 4-0 win over Crystal Palace, are level on points with first-place Manchester City, and remain unbeaten in the Premier League this season (six wins, one draw). Liverpool are coming off a 1-1 draw at Newcastle. United have won the most top-flight titles (20) in the history of English football, while Liverpool have won the 2nd-most (18).
Derek Rae calls the match in his NBC Sports Group debut, joined by Phil Neville at Anfield. Saturday’s coverage begins at 6:30 a.m. ET with Premier League Live. Rebecca Lowe hosts Premier League Live, joined by former Major League Soccer and U.S. Men’s National Team midfielder Kyle Martino, and former Premier League footballer Robbie Mustoe.
Live match coverage continues Saturday at 10 a.m. ET with Crystal Palace v. fourth-place Chelsea on NBCSN, and third-place Tottenham v. Bournemouth on CNBC. Spurs are coming off a 4-0 win at Huddersfield, with two goals from their leading scorer Harry Kane. Also Saturday at 10 a.m. ET, first-place Manchester City make their debut on NBC Sports Gold’s “Premier League Pass,” as they host Stoke City.
Saturday at 12:30 p.m. ET, NBC and Universo host coverage of Watford v. Arsenal. The Gunners, currently in fifth place, are coming off a 2-0 win over Brighton & Hove Albion, while Watford are coming off a 2-2 draw at West Bromwich Albion thanks to a goal by Richarlison in 2nd-half stoppage time.
NBC Sports Group’s lead Premier League play-by-play commentator Arlo White calls the match, joined by Graeme Le Saux.
NBC Sports Group’s Premier League coverage on Sunday, October 15, begins at 7:30 a.m. ET with Premier League Live on NBCSN, followed by Brighton & Hove Albion v. Everton. Sunday at 11 a.m. ET, NBCSN and Telemundo present coverage of Southampton v. Newcastle.
Here’s the schedule of soccer commentators for this weekend’s Premier League matches (all times Eastern):
Saturday, October 14
Liverpool vs. Manchester United, 7:30am, NBCSN, Universo, Sling Blue, DIRECTV NOW and fubo Premier — Derek Rae and Phil Neville
Crystal Palace vs. Chelsea, 10am, NBCSN, Sling Blue, DIRECTV NOW and fubo Premier — Jim Proudfoot and Clive Allen
Spurs vs. Bournemouth, 10am, CNBC, DIRECTV NOW, Sling Blue and fuboTV — Gary Taphouse and Tony Gale
Burnley vs. West Ham, 10am, Universo, Premier League Pass and fubo Premier — David Stowell and Iain Dowie (on NBC Sports Gold)
Manchester City vs. Stoke, 10am, Premier League Pass — Ian Crocker and Andy Walker
Swansea vs. Huddersfield, 10am, Premier League Pass — Jonathan Beck and Garry Birtles
Watford vs. Arsenal, 12:30pm, NBC, Universo, Sling Blue, DIRECTV NOW and fubo Premier — Arlo White and Graeme Le Saux
Sunday, October 15
Brighton vs. Everton, 8:30am, NBCSN, Sling Blue, DIRECTV NOW and fubo Premier — Jon Champion and Phil Neville
Southampton vs. Newcastle, 11am, NBCSN, Telemundo, Sling Blue, DIRECTV NOW and fubo Premier — Peter Drury and Andy Townsend
Monday, October 16
Leicester vs. West Brom, 3pm, NBCSN, Sling Blue, DIRECTV NOW and fubo Premier — Martin Tyler and Danny Higginbotham