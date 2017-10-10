Home
Telemundo Deportes has final day of CONCACAF World Cup qualifiers covered

October 10, 2017 Telemundo No Comments

On the final day of World Cup qualifiers in the CONCACAF region, Telemundo Deportes has you covered with broadcasts of the three final matches between Trinidad and Tobago-United States, Honduras-Mexico and Panama-Costa Rica.

All three games will be streamed live.

Trinidad and Tobago vs. United States: Streaming live on TelemundoDeportes.com (direct link) as well as televised live on Universo. 8pm ET kickoff.

Honduras vs. Mexico: Streaming live on TelemundoDeportes.com (direct link) as well as televised live on Telemundo. 8pm ET kickoff.

Panama vs. Costa Rica: Streaming live on TelemundoDeportes.com (direct link). 8pm ET kickoff.

All of the Telemundo Deportes apps and live streaming information can be found on their website at telemundodeportes.com/envivo

The qualification in the CONCACAF region for the 2018 FIFA World Cup has come down to the final day. The United States needs a win to qualify for the World Cup. A draw too may be enough. And even a defeat could still be possible depending on the scorelines from the Honduras-Mexico and Panama-Costa Rica matches.

