Strachan’s future to be discussed by Scottish FA

Glasgow (AFP) – Scotland manager Gordon Strachan will have his future discussed at a Scottish Football Association board meeting on Thursday after the country’s failure to qualify for the World Cup.
Strachan is out of contract next month and his five-year reign could be over as calls increase for his dismissal.
A 2-2 draw in Slovenia on Sunday ended Scotland’s hopes of making it to next year’s World Cup in Russia via a play-off place.
With no competitive action until the new UEFA Nations League kicks off next September, SFA chief Stewart Regan said the board will not be rushed into making a decision on Strachan’s future.
But Regan and other SFA members are due to discuss the direction of the national team at a board meeting on Thursday.
Regan told the Scottish Sun: “Everyone is disappointed with how the campaign ended.
“But we now need time to reflect on the campaign and discuss it as a board. We’re not going to make any knee-jerk decisions.
“I’ve already had a chat with the manager and we’ve discussed it and I’ve said to him we’ll be discussing things as a board.
“I don’t think it would be fair on him or fair on us to make any snap judgement. We’ll just reflect on it and when we’re ready we’ll make a call on what happens next.
“When that happens, it’s hard to say. I don’t want there to be a stopwatch ticking on any decision.”