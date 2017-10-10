Home
Football: 2018 World Cup South America qualifying table

Football: 2018 World Cup South America qualifying table

October 10, 2017 AFP No Comments

Montevideo (AFP) – Final standings from 2018 World Cup South American qualifying competition (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, against, points)

Brazil-q      18  12  5  1  41  11  41

Uruguay-q     18   9  4  5  32  20  31

Argentina-q   18   7  7  4  19  16  28

Colombia-q    18   7  6  5  21  19  27

————————————–

Peru-x        18   7  5  6  27  26  26

————————————–

Chile         18   8  2  8  26  27  26

Paraguay      18   7  3  8  19  25  24

Ecuador       18   6  2 10  26  29  20

Bolivia       18   4  2 12  16  38  14

Venezuela     18   2  6 10  19  35  12

q-qualified for World Cup

x-qualified for intercontinental playoff against New Zealand

About The Author

AFP

Leave a Reply