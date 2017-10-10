Where to find Peru vs. Colombia World Cup qualifier on US TV and streaming

If you’re trying to find out how you can watch Peru vs. Colombia in the World Cup qualifier, you’ve come to the right place.
A win for Peru or Colombia will guarantee qualification for the World Cup, so expect a lot of fireworks in this match. Any other result and it depends on what happens in the other World Cup qualifying games played at the same time.
Here are all of the details of where you can watch it on television and via legal streaming:
Who: Peru vs. Colombia
What: World Cup qualifier
When: Game kicks off at 7:30pm ET / 4:30pm PT; Tuesday, October 10, 2017
Where: Live on beIN SPORTS Connect and fuboTV (7-day free trial)
Live clips of the game will be shown during the Ecuador-Argentina match on beIN SPORTS, but the Peru vs. Colombia match will be shown in its entirety on beIN SPORTS Connect, which is available through fuboTV with their 7-day free trial to soccer fans in the United States.
With fubo Premier, you can watch Peru vs. Colombia and tons of soccer games with a 7-day trial. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, Apple TV or hook it up to your TV with Google Chromecast.
Now with fubo Premier, you can stream NBCSN, FS1, FS2 as well as beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS Connect, NBC (in select cities), CNBC, USA, FOX (in select cities), FOX Soccer Plus, FOX Deportes, FOX Sports Net, Telemundo, Univision, Univision Deportes, UniMas, One World Sports, CBS, CSN and YES.
Plus fubo Premier, the legal streaming service, also streams Premier League, La Liga, Liga MX, World Cup 18/22/26, Women’s World Cup 2019, MLS, UEFA Champions League, Europa League, FA Cup, Primeira Liga, Serie A, Ligue Un, League Cup, Championship, CONMEBOL World Cup qualifiers, NASL, CONCACAF Champions League, Bundesliga, select USMNT games, select USWNT games, select Mexico games, select England games and Euro 2020 qualifiers.
The fubo Premier app is available for Windows PC, Mac, Apple iPhone, Apple iPad, Apple TV, Android smartphones, Android tablets, Roku, Amazon Fire TV and Amazon Kindle.
SEE MORE: Schedule of World Cup qualifiers on US TV and streaming