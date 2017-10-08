Where to find Wales vs. Ireland World Cup qualifier on US TV and streaming

If you’re trying to find out how you can watch Wales vs. Ireland World Cup qualifier, you’ve come to the right place.
A playoff position is on the cards for either Wales or Ireland in a huge match for both countries. Playing at home in Cardiff, Wales needs a win and a Serbia defeat to finish in first place in the group. But a win or a draw would be enough to earn a playoff spot (unless they finish with the worst playoff points and goal difference out of the nine groups).
Meanwhile, Ireland needs a win to seal a playoff spot. If Ireland wins and Serbia loses, Ireland will finish in first place.
Here are all of the details of where you can watch it on television and via legal streaming:
Who: Wales vs. Ireland
What: World Cup qualifier
When: Game kicks off at 2:45pm ET / 11:45am PT; Monday, October 9, 2017
Where: Live on FOX Sports 2, FOX Deportes, DIRECTV NOW, Sling Blue and fuboTV (7-day free trial)
