Where to find Slovenia vs. Scotland World Cup qualifier on US TV and streaming

If you’re trying to find out how you can watch Slovenia vs. Scotland World Cup qualifier, you’ve come to the right place.
After defeating Slovakia on Thursday, Scotland needs a win against Slovenia on Sunday to almost guarantee a spot in the playoffs for the World Cup. The fate of the Tartan Army is in their own hands. And the match will be shown live on US television and streaming.
Here are all of the details of where you can watch it on television and via legal streaming:
Who: Slovenia vs. Scotland
What: World Cup qualifier
When: Game kicks off at Noon ET / 9am PT; Sunday, October 8, 2017
Where: Live on FOX Sports 2, DIRECTV NOW, Sling Blue and fuboTV (7-day free trial)
With fubo Premier, you can watch Slovenia vs. Scotland and tons of World Cup qualifiers with a 7-day trial. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, Apple TV or hook it up to your TV with Google Chromecast.
