Where to find Poland vs. Montenegro World Cup qualifier on US TV and streaming

If you’re trying to find out how you can watch Poland vs. Montenegro in the World Cup qualifier, you’ve come to the right place.
After beating Armenia 6-1 on Thursday, Poland still need a point against Montenegro in order to qualify for the 2018 FIFA World Cup. If Poland loses and Denmark wins in the other game, Denmark will qualify on goal difference, pushing Poland into a playoff spot.
Here are all of the details of where you can watch it on television and via legal streaming:
Who: Poland vs. Montenegro
What: World Cup qualifier
When: Game kicks off at Noon ET / 9am PT; Sunday, October 8, 2017
Where: Live on ESPN Deportes, ESPN3 and Sling Orange (7-day free trial)
You can watch the game by using Sling TV to access ESPN3, which is integrated into the Sling TV app and website.
With Sling Orange, you can watch Poland vs. Montenegro and tons of other World Cup qualifiers with a free 7-day trial. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, smartphone, tablet, or hook it up to your TV with Google Chromecast or Roku.
