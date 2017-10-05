Home
Most-watched soccer games on US TV for September 25-October 1, 2017

October 5, 2017 TV Ratings No Comments

Club América’s 2-1 victory over Toluca was the most-watched soccer match of last week with 955,000 viewers tuning in across Univision and Univision Deportes. It was also the most-watched Liga MX match since Club América took on Veracruz on September 9 in the same timeslot.

Overall, Liga MX viewership is down over 40% when compared to the first 11 match days of the 2017 Clasura and down 32% compared to the 2016 Apertura. Total viewership has also seen a drop, though not as large, down 29% from the 2017 Clasura and down 18% from the 2016 Apertura.

Things are looking better for NBC as the Premier League has seen a 24% increase in average viewership through the first two months of the season. The much-anticipated clash between Manchester City and Chelsea averaged 550,000 viewers on NBCSN and a season high 114,000 viewers on Spanish-language NBC Universo.

After 22 broadcasts, the National Women’s Soccer League ends the regular season averaging 93,136 viewers on Lifetime. Up from 61,000 for three regular season broadcasts on FS1 in 2016.

Here are the most-watched soccer games on US TV for September 25-October 1, 2017:

Rank Date Competition Teams TV1 TV2 Total
1 9/30/17 Liga MX Toluca / América Univision; 955000 —; — 955,000
2 9/30/17 Premier League Chelsea / Man City NBCSN; 550000 Unvso; 114000 664,000
3 9/27/17 Liga MX León / América UniMás; 621000 —; — 621,000
4 10/1/17 Premier League Newcastle / Liverpool NBCSN; 405000 Telemundo; 201000 606,000
5 9/26/17 Liga MX Chivas / Lobos UniMás; 562000 —; — 562,000
6 9/30/17 Premier League Man Utd / Crystal Palace NBCSN; 423000 Unvso; 55000 478,000
7 9/30/17 Liga MX Tigres / Chivas Univision; 471000 —; — 471,000
8 10/1/17 Liga MX Pumas / Cruz Azul UniMás; 439000 —; — 439,000
9 10/1/17 La Liga Real Madrid / Espanyol beIN; 97000 beIE; 316000 413,000
10 9/26/17 Liga MX Veracruz / Morelia UniMás; 358000 —; — 358,000
11 10/1/17 La Liga Barcelona / Las Palmas beIN; 66000 beIE; 263000 329,000
12 9/27/17 UEFA CL Group Stage Sporting CP / Barcelona FS2; 113000 FOXD; 200000 313,000
13 10/1/17 Premier League Everton / Burnley NBCSN; 281000 —; — 281,000
14 10/1/17 MLS Philadelphia Union / Seattle Sounders ESPN; 262000 ESPND; — 262,000
15 9/29/17 Liga MX Atlas / Veracruz —; — UDN; 252000 252,000
16 9/26/17 UEFA CL Group Stage Dortmund / Real Madrid FS1; 250000 ESPND; — 250,000
17 9/30/17 Premier League Huddersfield / Spurs NBCSN; 236000 Unvso; 13000 249,000
18 9/30/17 MLS Orlando City / FC Dallas Univision; 177000 UDN; 68000 245,000
19 9/27/17 Liga MX Pachuca / Cruz Azul UniMás; 227000 —; — 227,000
20 10/1/17 Bundesliga Hertha / Bayern FS1; 67000 UniMás; 153000 220,000
21 10/1/17 Liga MX Santos / Puebla —; — UDN; 220000 220,000
22 9/30/17 Liga MX Querétaro / Monterrey —; — UDN; 197000 197,000
23 10/1/17 Premier League Arsenal / Brighton NBCSN; 184000 —; — 184,000
24 9/30/17 La Liga Atletico Madrid / Leganes beIN; 45000 beIE; 137000 182,000
25 9/25/17 Premier League Arsenal / West Brom NBCSN; 181000 —; — 181,000
26 9/29/17 Liga MX Morelia / Tijuana —; — UDN; 173000 173,000
27 9/27/17 Liga MX Monterrey / Santos —; — Gala; 154000 154,000
28 9/27/17 UEFA CL Group Stage CSKA Moscow / Man Utd FS1; 138000 ESPND; — 138,000
29 10/1/17 La Liga Athletic Club / Valencia —; — beIE; 114000 114,000
30 9/28/17 UEFA EL Group Stage Limassol / Everton FS1; 91000 —; — 91,000
31 9/26/17 Liga MX Puebla / Atlas —; — Gala; 89000 89,000
32 9/30/17 Bundesliga Augsburg / Dortmund FS1; 67000 FOXD; 17000 84,000
33 9/30/17 NWSL Thorns / Red Stars Lifetime; 72000 —; — 72,000
34 10/1/17 Serie A Roma / Milan beIN; 50000 —; — 50,000
35 9/26/17 UEFA CL Group Stage Spartak Moscow / Liverpool FS2; 43000 —; — 43,000
36 9/29/17 Bundesliga Schalke / Leverkusen FS2; 24000 FOXD; 17000 41,000
37 9/30/17 Bundesliga Hamburg / Bremen FS2; 18000 UDN; 18000 36,000
38 9/28/17 UEFA EL Group Stage BATE / Arsenal FS2; 36000 —; — 36,000
39 9/30/17 Ligue 1 Bordeaux / PSG beIN; 32000 —; — 32,000
40 9/27/17 UEFA CL Group Stage Qarabag / Roma FS2; 28000 —; — 28,000
41 9/26/17 UEFA CL Group Stage Donetsk / Man City —; — FOXD; 25000 25,000
42 9/28/17 UEFA EL Group Stage Milan / Rijeka FS2; 20000 —; — 20,000
43 9/30/17 Bundesliga Mönchengladbach / Hannover FS2; 13000 —; — 13,000
44 9/30/17 Bundesliga Frankfurt / Stuttgart —; — UDN; 12000 12,000
45 10/1/17 Bundesliga Köln / Leipzig FS2; 11000 —; — 11,000
46 10/1/17 Bundesliga Freiburg / Hoffenheim FS2; 6000 —; — 6,000

League averages this season:

League Viewers
EPL 492,650
LMX 469,824
MLS 269,613
NWSL 93,136

HT ShowBuzz Daily and @thegoalkeeper

