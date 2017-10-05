Club América’s 2-1 victory over Toluca was the most-watched soccer match of last week with 955,000 viewers tuning in across Univision and Univision Deportes. It was also the most-watched Liga MX match since Club América took on Veracruz on September 9 in the same timeslot.
Overall, Liga MX viewership is down over 40% when compared to the first 11 match days of the 2017 Clasura and down 32% compared to the 2016 Apertura. Total viewership has also seen a drop, though not as large, down 29% from the 2017 Clasura and down 18% from the 2016 Apertura.
Things are looking better for NBC as the Premier League has seen a 24% increase in average viewership through the first two months of the season. The much-anticipated clash between Manchester City and Chelsea averaged 550,000 viewers on NBCSN and a season high 114,000 viewers on Spanish-language NBC Universo.
After 22 broadcasts, the National Women’s Soccer League ends the regular season averaging 93,136 viewers on Lifetime. Up from 61,000 for three regular season broadcasts on FS1 in 2016.
Here are the most-watched soccer games on US TV for September 25-October 1, 2017:
|Rank
|Date
|Competition
|Teams
|TV1
|TV2
|Total
|1
|9/30/17
|Liga MX
|Toluca / América
|Univision; 955000
|—; —
|955,000
|2
|9/30/17
|Premier League
|Chelsea / Man City
|NBCSN; 550000
|Unvso; 114000
|664,000
|3
|9/27/17
|Liga MX
|León / América
|UniMás; 621000
|—; —
|621,000
|4
|10/1/17
|Premier League
|Newcastle / Liverpool
|NBCSN; 405000
|Telemundo; 201000
|606,000
|5
|9/26/17
|Liga MX
|Chivas / Lobos
|UniMás; 562000
|—; —
|562,000
|6
|9/30/17
|Premier League
|Man Utd / Crystal Palace
|NBCSN; 423000
|Unvso; 55000
|478,000
|7
|9/30/17
|Liga MX
|Tigres / Chivas
|Univision; 471000
|—; —
|471,000
|8
|10/1/17
|Liga MX
|Pumas / Cruz Azul
|UniMás; 439000
|—; —
|439,000
|9
|10/1/17
|La Liga
|Real Madrid / Espanyol
|beIN; 97000
|beIE; 316000
|413,000
|10
|9/26/17
|Liga MX
|Veracruz / Morelia
|UniMás; 358000
|—; —
|358,000
|11
|10/1/17
|La Liga
|Barcelona / Las Palmas
|beIN; 66000
|beIE; 263000
|329,000
|12
|9/27/17
|UEFA CL Group Stage
|Sporting CP / Barcelona
|FS2; 113000
|FOXD; 200000
|313,000
|13
|10/1/17
|Premier League
|Everton / Burnley
|NBCSN; 281000
|—; —
|281,000
|14
|10/1/17
|MLS
|Philadelphia Union / Seattle Sounders
|ESPN; 262000
|ESPND; —
|262,000
|15
|9/29/17
|Liga MX
|Atlas / Veracruz
|—; —
|UDN; 252000
|252,000
|16
|9/26/17
|UEFA CL Group Stage
|Dortmund / Real Madrid
|FS1; 250000
|ESPND; —
|250,000
|17
|9/30/17
|Premier League
|Huddersfield / Spurs
|NBCSN; 236000
|Unvso; 13000
|249,000
|18
|9/30/17
|MLS
|Orlando City / FC Dallas
|Univision; 177000
|UDN; 68000
|245,000
|19
|9/27/17
|Liga MX
|Pachuca / Cruz Azul
|UniMás; 227000
|—; —
|227,000
|20
|10/1/17
|Bundesliga
|Hertha / Bayern
|FS1; 67000
|UniMás; 153000
|220,000
|21
|10/1/17
|Liga MX
|Santos / Puebla
|—; —
|UDN; 220000
|220,000
|22
|9/30/17
|Liga MX
|Querétaro / Monterrey
|—; —
|UDN; 197000
|197,000
|23
|10/1/17
|Premier League
|Arsenal / Brighton
|NBCSN; 184000
|—; —
|184,000
|24
|9/30/17
|La Liga
|Atletico Madrid / Leganes
|beIN; 45000
|beIE; 137000
|182,000
|25
|9/25/17
|Premier League
|Arsenal / West Brom
|NBCSN; 181000
|—; —
|181,000
|26
|9/29/17
|Liga MX
|Morelia / Tijuana
|—; —
|UDN; 173000
|173,000
|27
|9/27/17
|Liga MX
|Monterrey / Santos
|—; —
|Gala; 154000
|154,000
|28
|9/27/17
|UEFA CL Group Stage
|CSKA Moscow / Man Utd
|FS1; 138000
|ESPND; —
|138,000
|29
|10/1/17
|La Liga
|Athletic Club / Valencia
|—; —
|beIE; 114000
|114,000
|30
|9/28/17
|UEFA EL Group Stage
|Limassol / Everton
|FS1; 91000
|—; —
|91,000
|31
|9/26/17
|Liga MX
|Puebla / Atlas
|—; —
|Gala; 89000
|89,000
|32
|9/30/17
|Bundesliga
|Augsburg / Dortmund
|FS1; 67000
|FOXD; 17000
|84,000
|33
|9/30/17
|NWSL
|Thorns / Red Stars
|Lifetime; 72000
|—; —
|72,000
|34
|10/1/17
|Serie A
|Roma / Milan
|beIN; 50000
|—; —
|50,000
|35
|9/26/17
|UEFA CL Group Stage
|Spartak Moscow / Liverpool
|FS2; 43000
|—; —
|43,000
|36
|9/29/17
|Bundesliga
|Schalke / Leverkusen
|FS2; 24000
|FOXD; 17000
|41,000
|37
|9/30/17
|Bundesliga
|Hamburg / Bremen
|FS2; 18000
|UDN; 18000
|36,000
|38
|9/28/17
|UEFA EL Group Stage
|BATE / Arsenal
|FS2; 36000
|—; —
|36,000
|39
|9/30/17
|Ligue 1
|Bordeaux / PSG
|beIN; 32000
|—; —
|32,000
|40
|9/27/17
|UEFA CL Group Stage
|Qarabag / Roma
|FS2; 28000
|—; —
|28,000
|41
|9/26/17
|UEFA CL Group Stage
|Donetsk / Man City
|—; —
|FOXD; 25000
|25,000
|42
|9/28/17
|UEFA EL Group Stage
|Milan / Rijeka
|FS2; 20000
|—; —
|20,000
|43
|9/30/17
|Bundesliga
|Mönchengladbach / Hannover
|FS2; 13000
|—; —
|13,000
|44
|9/30/17
|Bundesliga
|Frankfurt / Stuttgart
|—; —
|UDN; 12000
|12,000
|45
|10/1/17
|Bundesliga
|Köln / Leipzig
|FS2; 11000
|—; —
|11,000
|46
|10/1/17
|Bundesliga
|Freiburg / Hoffenheim
|FS2; 6000
|—; —
|6,000
League averages this season:
|League
|Viewers
|EPL
|492,650
|LMX
|469,824
|MLS
|269,613
|NWSL
|93,136
