Preview of World Cup 2018 qualifiers: 80 broadcasts in six days (October 5-10)

Over the next week, nearly twenty teams from around the globe will punch their tickets to Russia as 2018 World Cup qualifying builds to a grand finale some three years in the making.
Here’s what to watch for in the coming days, broken down by region.
EUROPE (UEFA)
Group A: Despite being held to a 0-0 draw Luxembourg in Toulouse in their last qualifier, France controls its destiny – needing only to beat Bulgaria and Belarus to clinch the group.
The Bulgarians, meanwhile, need a win in that game in Sofia to stay in the race for second, which could come down to the game between Sweden and the Netherlands in Amsterdam on the final matchday.
The Dutch need a minor miracle to stay alive. They trail Sweden by three points, but, just as importantly, by six goals on the goal differential tiebreaker.
If the Swedes can run up the score against Luxembourg on the seventh – no forgone conclusion, as the French will attest – the Netherlands may be all but eliminated by the time the two sides meet in the Dutch capital.
Group B: It’s a two-horse race in Group B, with Switzerland still leading Portugal by three points and all roads leading to the game between the two sides in Lisbon on the last day.
Thus far, the Swiss have had a remarkable campaign – winning their first eight games by a combined score of 18-3.
But, remarkably, it might not be enough. Portugal has been perfect since their opening day loss in Basel, and their prolific attack has given them a sizable goal difference lead. If they can win at home, they should be World Cup-bound.
Group C: Germany needs just one point from its final two games against Northern Ireland and Azerbaijan to punch its ticket, and, considering that they’ve yet to drop a point yet in this campaign, qualification is expected to be academic.
The real story in this group is the Northern Irish, who have clinched at least a second place finish and will vie in a November playoff to reach their first World Cup. Mexico 1986.
Northern Ireland clinched its second-place-or-better finish on the last matchday with a resounding win over the Czech Republic, which is limping through a miserable campaign. Their glory days of the mid-2000s seem a long time ago.
Group D: There was a degree of separation in this group in September, when Serbia won away to the Republic of Ireland to take a four-point lead at the top of the table.
The Serbs are followed by Wales and then by Ireland. The Welsh and the Irish drew their first meeting in Dublin back in March, and the return encounter in Cardiff on the final matchday could determine the destination of the group’s playoff spot.
If Wales is to get through – and keep their hopes of a first World Cup appearance since 1958 alive – they’ll have to do so without Gareth Bale. The Real Madrid winger is out with a calf injury.
Austria, on just nine points, is all but eliminated – but they can put the top spot back in play by knocking off Serbia in Vienna on Friday.
Group E: For the better part of a year in Group E, it looked like Poland were cruising towards the finals – that until they were smacked 4-0 by Denmark on the first of September in Copenhagen.
Now, it’s a three-team race. Poland still leads the way with nineteen points, but Montenegro and Denmark – both on sixteen – are within shouting distance.
Montenegro, which has never been to a major tournament as an independent country, controls its own destiny. It gets Denmark at home on the fifth before traveling to Warsaw to finish the campaign on the eighth.
Poland travels to Armenia before that, while the Danes host Romania on the final day.
Group F: England, a win at the most away from qualification, will win the group comfortably.
The intrigue rests with the battle for second place – which has Slovakia, Slovenia, and Scotland all within a point of each other with two games to go.
Slovakia has the easiest path to the playoff. If they can get a point or more in Glasgow on the fifth, all they would likely only need to beat minnows Malta at home on the eighth to wrap up second place.
Slovenia faces an uphill climb. They have to go to Wembley to play England on the fifth, before finishing the campaign with a potentially decisive home game against Scotland.
As for the Scots, major tournament-less since France 1998, they control their own destiny. The atmosphere at Hampden Park for the Slovakia game should be something very special indeed.
Group G: Spain got what looked like the decisive win in this group over Italy back in September, but the politics threaten to rip its team apart.
On Sunday, Catalonia – an autonomous community in Eastern Spain that includes Barcelona – held an independence referendum. The referendum passed with some 90 percent support, but violence from Spanish police marred the day and result.
The Spanish government claims that the referendum was unconstitutional and does not plan to recognize it. Catalans plan, in accordance with the referendum result, to pursue a split from Spain. It’s a standoff that threatens to plunge the country in crisis.
Gerard Pique – a native Catalan who supports independence from Spain – was booed lustily by Spanish fans at the team’s training camp in Madrid on Monday, and his international future is unclear.
Spain finishes its campaign with games against Albania and Israel, from which they need a maximum of four points to wrap up qualification. Italy needs only a point from Macedonia’s visit on the sixth to seal second place.
Group H: Belgium is in. The race is for second, with Bosnia and Herzegovina leading Greece by one point and Cyprus by four.
The latter two teams need a favor from the Belgians, who have nothing to play for, when they travel to Sarajevo on the seventh. On that same night, Cyprus will host Greece – needing, in all likelihood, a win to stay alive.
Even if they do win, Cyprus has to end the campaign with a trip to Belgium. Greece finishes against Gibralter, while Bosnia concludes with a game at Estonia.
Group I: In Europe’s most competitive group, everything is up in the air.
Croatia and Iceland both sit on sixteen points going into these final matches, while Turkey and the Ukraine trail close behind on fourteen apiece.
The games to circle are Iceland’s trip to Turkey on the sixth, and Croatia’s visit to the Ukraine on the ninth. Finland – with games against Croatia and Turkey – can play spoiler. They did beat Iceland in September.
If the awarding of places comes down to goal differential, Croatia is well positioned. The Croats are +9, while the other three nations are +4. But Iceland’s finale – a home game against Kosovo – could change that equation considerably.
SOUTH AMERICA (CONMEBOL)
For competition and quality, South America’s World Cup qualifying leaves every other region in the dust. Now, after each team has played sixteen teams, it’s decision time.
Brazil won’t have to sweat out the final week. The Selecao is in, having gone a dominant 11-1-4 with a +27 goal difference to this point. That said – their final game, in Sao Paulo against Chile, could have massive implications.
Chile, twice Copa America victors in this cycle, is in trouble. After dropping games against Paraguay and Bolivia in September, the Chileans sit in sixth, on the outside looking in, needing a win against Ecuador on the fifth to keep their campaign alive.
Argentina, after being held to a draw by Venezuela in their last game, is in only slightly better shape. Jorge Sampaoli’s team finishes with games against Peru and Ecuador. Two wins will put them in, at worst, the playoff spot.
That game against Peru is a blockbuster. The Peruvians are the upstart story of this qualifying campaign, without a World Cup appearance since 1982, but going toe-to-toe with the region’s top dogs. They currently sit in fourth, the final automatic qualifying spot.
To finish the job, though, is going to be a big ask. There’s the game at La Bombonera against Argentina before Colombia comes to Lima on the final day of qualifying.
The Colombians, along with Uruguay, have a measure of room to breath. Barring any collapse, those two nations should be in. Paraguay, minus Miguel Almiron, needs two big results against the Colombians and Venezuela and a lot of help.
NORTH AMERICA, CENTRAL AMERICA, AND CARRIBEAN (CONCACAF)
Mexico, back on track with four points in September, is in. Costa Rica needs just a point at home against Honduras to punch its ticket.
All eyes, then, are on the United States’ clash with Panama in Orlando on the night of the sixth. Panama currently leads the US by a single point for the final automatic qualifying spot. The winner of that game is a heavy favorite to finish in the money.
Panama will finish its campaign at home against Costa Rica, while Bruce Arena’s team travels to Trinidad.
Honduras desperately needed to beat the US in San Pedro Sula to position themselves to reach the finals or the playoff spot, and, thusly, Bobby Wood’s late equalizer in that game was a dagger.
The hope for Los Catrachos is that Costa Rica and Mexico, their final two opponents, will be sluggish with nothing to play for. Honduras needs three, maybe four points to stay alive.
SEE MORE: Get our four free soccer viewing guides
AFRICA (CAF)
Group A: It’s down to Tunisia and the Democratic Republic of the Congo, with Guiana and Libya already eliminated. Tunisia comes into this window leading by three points.
Their game this month is at Guiana, while the Congo, at Libya, needs a win and help.
Group B: Group B has a trio of heavyweights, but two of those teams have had miserable campaigns. Cameroon and Algeria, on three points and one respectively, are already out.
The group is Nigeria’s for the taking, with the Super Eagles unbeaten thus far. If they beat Zambia on the seventh, they’re in for the third straight tournament and fifth in the last six.
Group C: There’s a three-team battle in Group C, with Cote d’Ivoire leading Morocco by a point and Gabon by two.
The winner of the Morocco-Gabon game in Casablanca will be in primary position to challenge Cote d’Ivoire, assuming the Elephants take care of business in their game against Mali.
Group D: It’s also a good race in Group D, where Burkina Faso and the Cape Verde Islands – two would-be first time qualifiers – are tied atop the standings, leading traditional power Senegal by a point.
That makes Senegal’s visit to the Cape Verde Islands all-important, while South Africa must beat Burkina Faso in Johannesburg to stay alive.
Group E: Egypt have raced out to the top of Group E, with Ghana – the continent’s most successful team in this century – clinging to fading hopes.
The Black Stars have reappointed 2014 World Cup coach Kwesi Appiah, and he has dropped Asamoah Gyan and both of the Ayew brothers for the upcoming game at second-placed Uganda.
Egypt host the Congo, and a win would do a world of good for their nerves heading into their trip to Ghana – an old house of horrors – on the final day.
ASIA (AFC)
A dramatic final day of Asian qualifying in September saw South Korea and Saudi Arabia join Japan and Iran in punching their tickets to the big dance next summer.
Syria, of course, stayed alive with a dramatic stoppage-time equalizer in their game against the Iranians. They now get Australia in a two-legged playoff, the winner advancing to play CONCACAF’s fourth-placed team for a trip to Russia.
Because Syria cannot host games, the first leg of the playoff will be held at a neutral site in Malaysia with Syria serving as the home team. They likely need to take a lead into the second leg next month in Sydney.
OCEANIA (OFC)
OFC qualifying concluded as New Zealand finished with its dispatching of the Solomon Islands in the continental playoff in September. The Kiwis now wait to take on the fifth-placed CONMEBOL team in a home-and-home playoff in November.
Here’s the schedule of World Cup qualifiers on US TV and streaming (Eastern time zone):
Thursday, October 5
Syria vs. Australia (playoff), Noon, ESPN3 and Sling Orange (7-day free trial)
Armenia vs. Poland, Noon, ESPN Deportes, ESPN3 and Sling Orange (7-day free trial)
Azerbaijan vs. Czech Republic, Noon, FOX Sports 2, FOX Deportes, DIRECTV NOW, Sling Blue and fuboTV (7-day free trial)
San Marino vs. Norway, 2:45pm, FOX Soccer Match Pass
Northern Ireland vs. Germany, 2:45pm, FOX Soccer Plus, UniMas, Univision Deportes and fuboTV (free 7-day trial)
Montenegro vs. Denmark, 2:45pm, ESPN3 and Sling Orange (7-day free trial)
England vs. Slovenia, 2:45pm, FOX Sports 2, FOX Deportes, DIRECTV NOW, Sling Blue and fuboTV (7-day free trial)
Malta vs. Lithuania, 2:45pm, ESPN3 and Sling Orange (7-day free trial)
Scotland vs. Slovakia, 2:45pm, ESPN Deportes, ESPN3 and Sling Orange (7-day free trial)
Romania vs. Kazahkstan, 2:45pm, FOX Soccer Match Pass
Bolivia vs. Brazil, 4pm, beIN SPORTS, Sling World Sports and fuboTV (7-day free trial)
Venezuela vs. Uruguay, 4:50pm, beIN SPORTS en Espanol, Sling World Sports and fuboTV (7-day free trial)
Argentina vs. Peru, 7:20pm, beIN SPORTS en Espanol, Sling World Sports and fuboTV (7-day free trial)
Colombia vs. Paraguay, 7:30pm, beIN SPORTS, Sling World Sports and fuboTV (7-day free trial)
Chile vs. Ecuador, 7:30pm, beIN SPORTS Connect and fuboTV (7-day free trial)
Friday, October 6
Georgia vs. Wales, Noon, FOX Sports 2 (joined in progress at 12:30pm), FOX Deportes, DIRECTV NOW, Sling Blue and fuboTV (7-day free trial)
Spain vs. Albania, 2:45pm, ESPN Deportes, ESPN3 and Sling Orange (7-day free trial)
Italy vs. Macedonia, 2:45pm, FOX Sports 2, Univision Deportes, DIRECTV NOW, Sling Blue and fuboTV (7-day free trial)
Liechtenstein vs. Israel, 2:45pm, ESPN3 and Sling Orange (7-day free trial)
Turkey vs. Iceland, 2:45pm, FOX Soccer Plus and fuboTV (free 7-day trial)
Croatia vs. Finland, 2:45pm, FOX Soccer Match Pass
Ireland vs. Moldova, 2:45pm, ESPN3 and Sling Orange (7-day free trial)
Austria vs. Serbia, 2:45pm, ESPN3 and Sling Orange (7-day free trial)
Kosovo vs. Ukraine, 2:45pm, ESPN3 and Sling Orange (7-day free trial)
Mali vs. Ivory Coast, 3pm, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Espanol, Sling World Sports and fuboTV (7-day free trial)
USA vs. Panama, 7pm, ESPN2, Univision, Univision Deportes, ESPN3, DIRECTV NOW, Sling Orange and fuboTV (7-day free trial)
Mexico vs. Trinidad and Tobago, 9:15pm, FOX Sports 1, Univision, Univision Deportes, DIRECTV NOW, Sling Blue and fuboTV (7-day free trial)
Costa Rica vs. Honduras, 9:50pm, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Espanol, Universo, Sling World Sports and fuboTV (7-day free trial)
Saturday, October 7
South Africa vs. Burkina Faso, 9am, beIN SPORTS en Espanol, Sling World Sports and fuboTV (7-day free trial)
Uganda vs. Ghana, 9am, beIN SPORTS, Sling World Sports and fuboTV (7-day free trial)
Nigeria vs. Zambia, Noon, beIN SPORTS, Sling World Sports and fuboTV (7-day free trial)
Cameroon vs. Algeria, Noon, beIN SPORTS en Espanol, Sling World Sports and fuboTV (7-day free trial)
Gibraltar vs. Estonia, Noon, ESPN3 and Sling Orange (7-day free trial)
Bosnia and Herzegovina vs. Belgium, Noon, ESPNEWS, ESPN Deportes, ESPN3 and Sling Orange (7-day free trial)
Faroe Islands vs. Belarus, Noon, FOX Soccer Match Pass
Sweden vs. Luxembourg, Noon, FOX Soccer Plus, FOX Deportes and fuboTV (7-day free trial)
Guinea vs. Tunisia, 1pm, beIN SPORTS Connect and fuboTV (7-day free trial)
Libya vs. Congo DR, 1pm, beIN SPORTS Connect and fuboTV (7-day free trial)
Cape Verde Islands vs. Senegal, 1pm, beIN SPORTS Connect and fuboTV (7-day free trial)
Switzerland vs. Hungary, 2:45pm, FOX Soccer Plus and fuboTV (free 7-day trial)
Andorra vs. Portugal, 2:45pm, ESPN Deportes, ESPN3 and Sling Orange (7-day free trial)
Bulgaria vs. France, 2:45pm, FOX Sports 2, FOX Deportes, DIRECTV NOW, Sling Blue and fuboTV (7-day free trial)
Belarus vs. Netherlands, 2:45pm, ESPN3 and Sling Orange (7-day free trial)
Cyprus vs. Greece, 2:45pm, FOX Soccer Match Pass
Sunday, October 8
Poland vs. Montenegro, Noon, ESPN Deportes, ESPN3 and Sling Orange (7-day free trial)
Slovakia vs. Malta, Noon, FOX Soccer Plus and fuboTV (7-day free trial)
Lithuania vs. England, Noon, FOX Sports 1, FOX Deportes, DIRECTV NOW, Sling Blue and fuboTV (7-day free trial)
Kazakhstan vs. Armenia, Noon, ESPN3 and Sling Orange (7-day free trial)
Denmark vs. Romania, Noon, ESPN3 and Sling Orange (7-day free trial)
Slovenia vs. Scotland, Noon, FOX Sports 2, DIRECTV NOW, Sling Blue and fuboTV (7-day free trial)
Czech Republic vs. San Marino, 2:45pm, FOX Sports 2, FOX Deportes, DIRECTV NOW, Sling Blue and fuboTV (7-day free trial)
Germany vs. Azerbaijan, 2:45pm, FOX Sports 1, DIRECTV NOW, Sling Blue and fuboTV (7-day free trial)
Norway vs. Northern Ireland, 2:45pm, ESPN, ESPN Deportes, ESPN3 and Sling Orange (7-day free trial)
Monday, October 9
Serbia vs. Georgia, 2:45pm, ESPN3 and Sling Orange (7-day free trial)
Moldova vs. Austria, 2:45pm, ESPN3 and Sling Orange (7-day free trial)
Wales vs. Ireland, 2:45pm, FOX Sports 2, FOX Deportes, DIRECTV NOW, Sling Blue and fuboTV (7-day free trial)
Albania vs. Italy, 2:45pm, ESPN3 and Sling Orange (7-day free trial)
Macedonia vs. Liechtensten, 2:45pm, FOX Soccer Match Pass
Israel vs. Spain, 2:45pm, ESPN Deportes, ESPN3 and Sling Orange (7-day free trial)
Finland vs. Turkey, 2:45pm, FOX Soccer Match Pass
Ukraine vs. Croatia, 2:45pm, FOX Soccer Plus and fuboTV (7-day free trial)
Iceland vs. Kosovo, 2:45pm, ESPN3 and Sling Orange (7-day free trial)
Tuesday, October 10
Australia vs. Syria (playoff), 5am, ESPN3 and Sling Orange (7-day free trial)
France vs Belarus, 2:45pm, FOX Sports 2, DIRECTV NOW, Sling Blue and fuboTV (7-day free trial)
Portugal vs. Switzerland, 2:45pm, FOX Sports 1, FOX Deportes, DIRECTV NOW, Sling Blue and fuboTV (7-day free trial)
Latvia vs. Andorra, 2:45pm, ESPN3 and Sling Orange (7-day free trial)
Hungary vs. Faroe Islands, 2:45pm, FOX Soccer Match Pass
Netherlands vs. Sweden, 2:45pm, ESPN Deportes, ESPN3 and Sling Orange (7-day free trial)
Luxembourg vs. Bulgaria, 2:45pm, ESPN3 and Sling Orange (7-day free trial)
Estonia vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina, 2:45pm, ESPN3 and Sling Orange (7-day free trial)
Belgium vs. Cyprus, 2:45pm, FOX Soccer Plus and fuboTV (7-day free trial)
Greece vs. Gibraltar, 2:45pm, FOX Soccer Match Pass
Brazil vs. Chile, 7:30pm, beIN SPORTS or beIN SPORTS en Español, Sling World Sports and fuboTV (7-day free trial)
Ecuador vs. Argentina, 7:30pm, beIN SPORTS or beIN SPORTS en Español, Sling World Sports and fuboTV (7-day free trial)
Uruguay vs. Bolivia, 7:30pm, beIN SPORTS or beIN SPORTS en Español, Sling World Sports and fuboTV (7-day free trial)
Peru vs. Colombia, 7:30pm, beIN SPORTS or beIN SPORTS en Español, Sling World Sports and fuboTV (7-day free trial)
Honduras vs. Mexico, 8pm, Telemundo and fuboTV (7-day free trial)
Panama vs. Costa Rica, 8pm, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo
Trinidad and Tobago vs. USA, 8pm, beIN SPORTS, Universo, Sling World Sports and fuboTV (7-day free trial)
Paraguay vs. Venezuela, 8:30pm, beIN SPORTS or beIN SPORTS en Español, Sling World Sports and fuboTV (7-day free trial)