MLS attendances through gameweek 30 of the 2017 season

Photo credit: Noah K. Murray-USA TODAY Sports

In the latest reported attendance numbers for MLS, the league is averaging 21,781 this season, which is up 1.26% compared to 2016.

For Columbus Crew, who have concluded their home schedule of fixtures, the club’s average attendance dropped 9.84% compared to last season.

Meanwhile, Atlanta United and Seattle both have two home matches remaining in the season, which should help give MLS a minor bump in the overall attendance number.

Last but not least, Houston’s poor season of attendance continued this past week with both matches failing to reach 17,000.

Latest attendance numbers for MLS teams:

Franchise Attendance
Atlanta 43,006
Chicago 20,195
Colorado 15,791
Columbus 17,350
Dallas 14,566
Houston 16,062
Houston 16,133
Kansas City 18,990
Los Angeles 20,234
Montreal 16,005
New England 21,925
NY Red Bull 16,538
Orlando 23,018
Orlando 24,007
Philadelphia 17,431
San Jose 17,256
San Jose 18,000
Seattle 41,868
Toronto 28,979

MLS Attendance – Equal # of Home Games  
  2016 2017    
  Att Att Att +/- GP
Atlanta NA 46,956 NA 15
Seattle 42,334 43,298 2.28% 15
Toronto 26,668 27,634 3.62% 16
Orlando 31,405 25,019 -20.33% 16
NYCFC 26,998 22,459 -16.81% 16
LA Galaxy 25,020 22,175 -11.37% 16
Vancouver 22,220 21,372 -3.82% 16
Portland 21,144 21,144 0.00% 15
Red Bulls 20,324 20,636 1.53% 15
Minnesota NA 20,380 NA 16
Montreal 20,660 20,006 -3.17% 16
San Jose 20,051 19,992 -0.29% 16
Sporting KC 19,549 19,565 0.08% 16
Salt Lake 19,763 18,761 -5.07% 16
NE Revs 18,973 18,467 -2.67% 16
Houston 18,925 17,422 -7.94% 15
Chicago 15,391 17,368 12.85% 16
Philadelphia 17,458 16,700 -4.34% 16
D.C. United 16,215 16,434 1.35% 16
Columbus 17,125 15,439 -9.84% 17
Colorado 16,317 15,385 -5.71% 15
FC Dallas 14,071 15,106 7.36% 16

