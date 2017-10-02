MLS attendances through gameweek 30 of the 2017 season

In the latest reported attendance numbers for MLS, the league is averaging 21,781 this season, which is up 1.26% compared to 2016.
For Columbus Crew, who have concluded their home schedule of fixtures, the club’s average attendance dropped 9.84% compared to last season.
Meanwhile, Atlanta United and Seattle both have two home matches remaining in the season, which should help give MLS a minor bump in the overall attendance number.
Last but not least, Houston’s poor season of attendance continued this past week with both matches failing to reach 17,000.
Latest attendance numbers for MLS teams:
|Franchise
|Attendance
|Atlanta
|43,006
|Chicago
|20,195
|Colorado
|15,791
|Columbus
|17,350
|Dallas
|14,566
|Houston
|16,062
|Houston
|16,133
|Kansas City
|18,990
|Los Angeles
|20,234
|Montreal
|16,005
|New England
|21,925
|NY Red Bull
|16,538
|Orlando
|23,018
|Orlando
|24,007
|Philadelphia
|17,431
|San Jose
|17,256
|San Jose
|18,000
|Seattle
|41,868
|Toronto
|28,979
|MLS Attendance – Equal # of Home Games
|2016
|2017
|Att
|Att
|Att +/-
|GP
|Atlanta
|NA
|46,956
|NA
|15
|Seattle
|42,334
|43,298
|2.28%
|15
|Toronto
|26,668
|27,634
|3.62%
|16
|Orlando
|31,405
|25,019
|-20.33%
|16
|NYCFC
|26,998
|22,459
|-16.81%
|16
|LA Galaxy
|25,020
|22,175
|-11.37%
|16
|Vancouver
|22,220
|21,372
|-3.82%
|16
|Portland
|21,144
|21,144
|0.00%
|15
|Red Bulls
|20,324
|20,636
|1.53%
|15
|Minnesota
|NA
|20,380
|NA
|16
|Montreal
|20,660
|20,006
|-3.17%
|16
|San Jose
|20,051
|19,992
|-0.29%
|16
|Sporting KC
|19,549
|19,565
|0.08%
|16
|Salt Lake
|19,763
|18,761
|-5.07%
|16
|NE Revs
|18,973
|18,467
|-2.67%
|16
|Houston
|18,925
|17,422
|-7.94%
|15
|Chicago
|15,391
|17,368
|12.85%
|16
|Philadelphia
|17,458
|16,700
|-4.34%
|16
|D.C. United
|16,215
|16,434
|1.35%
|16
|Columbus
|17,125
|15,439
|-9.84%
|17
|Colorado
|16,317
|15,385
|-5.71%
|15
|FC Dallas
|14,071
|15,106
|7.36%
|16