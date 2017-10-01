Verratti ruled out of Italy’s World Cup qualifier

Turin (Italy) (AFP) – Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Marco Verratti has been ruled out of Italy’s World Cup qualifier against Macedonia in Turin next week, the Italian football federation announced Sunday.
Coach Giampiero Ventura has called up Cagliari midfielder Nicolo Barella in his place for the clash on October 6 and a friendly against Albania three days later, the federation said without giving any explanation.
Verratti played 79 minutes for PSG on Saturday before being substituted in the 6-2 win over Ligue 1 rivals Bordeaux.
Italy are second in Group G behind Spain and look set for the playoffs to qualify for the World Cup in Russia next year.
Ventura also called up Chievo striker Roberto Inglese in case Torino’s Andrea Belotti is unavailable after picking up a knee injury playing Serie A this weekend.
Squad
Goalkeepers: Gianluigi Buffon (Juventus), Gianluigi Donnarumma (AC Milan), Mattia Perin (Genoa)
Defenders: Davide Astori (Fiorentina), Andrea Barzagli (Juventus), Leonardo Bonucci (AC Milan), Giorgio Chiellini (Juventus), Danilo D’Ambrosio (Inter Milan), Matteo Darmian (Manchester United/ENG), Daniele Rugani (Juventus), Leonardo Spinazzola (Atalanta), Davide Zappacosta (Chelsea/ENG)
Midfielders: Daniele De Rossi (AS Roma), Marco Parolo (Lazio), Lorenzo Pellegrini (AS Roma), Federico Bernardeschi (Juventus), Antonio Candreva (Inter Milan), Stephan El Shaarawy (AS Roma), Lorenzo Insigne (Napoli), Simone Verdi (Bologna)
Strikers: Andrea Belotti (Torino), Eder Citadin Martins (Inter Milan), Manolo Gabbiadini (Southampton/ENG), Ciro Immobile (Lazio), Roberto Inglese (Chievo)