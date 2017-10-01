Johnson dropped for USA World Cup games

Chicago (AFP) – Borussia Moenchengladbach defender Fabian Johnson was a notable omission as United States coach Bruce Arena named a 26-man squad on Sunday for his team’s crucial 2018 World Cup qualifiers.
Johnson has made only a handful of appearances for his Bundesliga club this season, but started in his team’s 2-1 win over Hanover96 on Saturday.
The former Germany under-21 international has made 57 appearances for the United States since first being called up by Jurgen Klinsmann in 2011.
Arena’s men face a crunch World Cup qualifier against Panama in Orlando on Friday before taking on Trinidad & Tobago in their final CONCACAF region qualifier on October 10.
The United States must win both games to be certain of grabbing one of the three automatic qualifying berths for the 2018 finals in Russia.
Arena expressed confidence that his squad would be capable of delivering the results needed to secure qualification.
“It’s a roster we’ve selected that we believe will give us success in these next two games,” Arena said.
“The players always give the commitment, that’s never an issue. The issue is whether we get the results we need, and I think we’re positioned to do that.
“I think if it comes down to where we need four or six points in our last two games, I think that’s fine and we’ll get it done.”
Squad:
Goalkeepers: Brad Guzan (Atlanta United), Tim Howard (Colorado Rapids), Nick Rimando (Real Salt Lake)
Defenders: DaMarcus Beasley (Houston Dynamo), Matt Besler (Sporting Kansas City), Geoff Cameron (Stoke City/ENG), Omar Gonzalez (Pachuca/MEX), Michael Orozco (Club Tijuana/MEX), Tim Ream (Fulham/ENG), Jorge Villafana (Santos Laguna/MEX), DeAndre Yedlin (Newcastle United/ENG), Graham Zusi (Sporting Kansas City)
Midfielders: Kellyn Acosta (FC Dallas), Juan Agudelo (New England Revolution), Paul Arriola (DC United), Alejandro Bedoya (Philadelphia Union), Michael Bradley (Toronto FC/CAN), Benny Feilhaber (Sporting Kansas City), Dax McCarty (Chicago Fire), Darlington Nagbe (Portland Timbers), Christian Pulisic (Borussia Dortmund/GER), Gyasi Zardes (LA Galaxy)
Forwards: Jozy Altidore (Toronto FC/CAN), Clint Dempsey (Seattle Sounders FC), Chris Wondolowski (San Jose Earthquakes), Bobby Wood (Hamburg/GER)