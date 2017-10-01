Hamsik closes in on Maradona record as Napoli stay perfect

Milan (AFP) – Marek Hamsik moved closer to Diego Maradona’s record as Napoli continued their perfect Serie A run this season with a 3-0 win over Cagliari on Sunday.
Skipper Hamsik opened for the hosts after just four minutes with his first goal of the season and 114th for Napoli, just one short of Maradona’s all-time club record.
Dries Mertens contributed to the opener and then added a second from the spot on 39 minutes before Kalidou Koulibaly sealed a seventh victory in as many games two minutes after the break.
“It wasn’t easy, but we opened the scoring early and that made it simpler,” said Slovak international Hamsik.
“Scoring is always great, I’m near Maradona’s record, now we know it will come, but what matters is the team’s performance, seven wins on seven means a lot, and today we enjoyed the fans. October will be decisive.”
The pressure will not be on Juventus who travel to Atalanta later Sunday as the champions also look for a seventh win in as many games.
At their Stadio San Paolo Stadium, Napoli easily got the better of their Sardinian rivals, boosted by earning their first points in the Champions League with a 3-1 win over Feyenoord.
For Cagliari it was a fifth loss in seven games as they stay 14th with just six points.
Lazio host Sassuolo later Sunday with Inter Milan travelling to tailenders Benevento.