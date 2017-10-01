Bizarre red card for Lyon in thrilling draw at Angers

Paris (AFP) – Marcelo was controversially sent off as Lyon’s winless streak extended to five matches after letting a two-goal lead slip in a 3-3 draw at Angers on Sunday.
With Bruno Genesio’s visitors leading 3-1 in the 50th minute, defender Marcelo was booked for a foul on the edge of the box.
The Brazilian then accidentally knocked the yellow card out of the referee’s hand with a dismissive gesture, and earning a straight red card just seconds after his booking.
Lyon president Jean-Michel Aulas said that he hoped Marcelo’s suspension would be rescinded.
“I had the video, so I asked that the referee watch it,” he said.
“It’s not a question about trying to change this match, I was thinking about the next match against Monaco and I wanted him to see the images to show that Marcelo does not make a gesture against him, it’s simply a gesture of frustration.”
Lyon, who also drew 3-3 at home to Dijon in Ligue 1 last weekend, started quickly as former Real Madrid forward Mariano Diaz scored his sixth league goal of the season in the fifth minute.
Rafael put through his own net to draw Angers level on the half-hour mark, but goals from Mouctar Diakhaby and former Manchester United winger Memphis Depay put the away side in control at the break.
After Marcelo’s bizarre dismissal, Angers roared back with goals from Karl Toko Ekambi and Ismael Traore.
Having drawn 1-1 with Atalanta in the Europa League on Thursday, Lyon have failed to win in all competitions since beating Guingamp on September 10 and have dropped to seventh in the table, nine points adrift of leaders Paris Saint-Germain.
World-record signing Neymar scored twice, including from a penalty, as PSG moved three points clear of champions Monaco at the top by thrashing Bordeaux 6-2 on Saturday.
Radamel Falcao had scored his 12th goal of the campaign for Monaco on Friday, but that couldn’t prevent a 1-1 draw with Montpellier.
Claudio Ranieri’s Nantes are now third in the table after picking up a fourth win on the spin by beating Metz 1-0.