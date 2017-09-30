Sevilla go second by piling misery on Malaga

Madrid (AFP) – Sevilla moved up to second in La Liga as second-half goals from Ever Banega and Luis Muriel ensured a routine 2-0 Andalusian derby victory over winless Malaga on Saturday.
A sixth defeat in seven games pushes Malaga boss and legendary former Real Madrid player Michel ever closer to becoming already the fourth managerial change of the La Liga season.
The hosts did, though, have to wait until 22 minutes from time to open the scoring from the penalty spot and with some fortune when Roberto Rosales was harshly adjudged to have brought down Joaquin Correa inside the box.
Banega coolly dispatched the spot-kick and just two minutes later Muriel showed great pace to burst clear from the halfway line into the Malaga box before firing inside Roberto’s near post.
Victory moves Sevilla to within two points of leaders Barcelona, who host Las Palmas on Sunday.
However, Atletico Madrid can retake second spot with a win later on Saturday at Leganes.
Earlier, former West Bromwich Albion manager Pepe Mel’s job at Deportivo la Coruna was saved by a second-half fightback to beat Getafe 2-1.
Amath Ndiaye put the visitors in front at La Riazor, but Lucas Perez levelled with his first goal since returning to the club on loan from Arsenal before Florin Andone grabbed the winner three minutes from time.